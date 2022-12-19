Read full article on original website
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
Jeff Garlin Cast in New TV Series After Controversial The Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has officially landed a new role in a television series, following his controversial exit from ABC's The Goldbergs late last year. According to new reports, Garlin has been cast in the fourth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Never Have I Ever. Garlin will reportedly portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever. This is Garlin's first casting since he exited his nine-season stint as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs, following an internal investigation into allegations of on-set misconduct.
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
HBO Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
Yet another series has been cancelled at HBO. On Thursday, it was announced that Back On the Record with Bob Costas will be ending after two seasons. The series is a four-episodes-per-year interview series featuring Costas in in-depth conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures. It was the third show that Costas has had with HBO, following On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009).
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
New Netflix Series Close to Beating Stranger Things 4 on All-Time List
Another week and another batch of viewership data from Netflix has been released and the streamer could very well have a new #1 series very soon, or will it? With its fourth week of viewership now revealed, Netflix's latest hit original series Wednesday has now been watched 1.196 billion hours on Netflix, making it the #2 most-watched English-language TV show of all-time on the service behind only Stranger Things season 4. The only thing separating the two shows on the list is 156 million hours, so can the Jenna Ortega-led series take the top spot? Let's examine below.
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
Metacritic Reveals Top 10 Worst Games of 2022
Metacritic has revealed the 10 worst games of 2022. The video game industry is a very interesting one when it comes to how many games are released and how they're released in the modern age. Although there's always been a lot of games being released in any given year, it seems like there's infinite games nowadays. Anyone can publish a game on digital retailers like Steam, making it pretty much impossible to play everything. With that said, not all of them are going to be great. In fact, statistically, a lot of them are going to be pretty bad.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher
The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
Dragon Ball Super Introduces 2 New Superheroes
Dragon Ball Super has introduced two new superhero characters, who are taking up an iconic mantle of the Dragon Ball series and are carrying it into the future!. The new Dragon Ball Super story arc has officially debuted, and it quickly lives up to its title "Super Hero" by revealing that Goku's youngest son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have taken up a dangerous new hobby, moonlighting as superhero duo Saiyman X-1 (Trunks) and Saiyaman X-2 (Goten). The majority of the arc's first chapter in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 has to do with laying out the new status quo of Goten and Trunks lives on Earth, while their dads are off training to one-day combat the threat of Black Frieza. That includes Goten and Trunks attending high school and all its teen angst problems (dating, making friends, tardiness), in between fighting crime.
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
