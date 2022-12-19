Read full article on original website
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
James Cameron Astonished Saturday Night Live Spent So Much Money Making Fun of Avatar's Papyrus Font
Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron has heard the Saturday Night Live Papyrus jokes. On BBC Radio 1 with Ali Plumb, the director had to explain himself. It was a pretty fun little bit of conversation that saw the beloved filmmaker tell the world that he didn't even know that they had borrowed the font. (In actuality they didn't, but we'll get to that later!) He saw the SNL sketch after someone brought it to his attention. Cameron was absolutely stunned that they would go to such great lengths for the concept. After all, the way the Ryan Gosling sketch was filmed is very different than the rest of the NBC variety show. But, when you've got a good idea, you have to run with it. In a way, people remember that silly Papyrus sketch just as much as the original theatrical run of the movie. But, the director takes any and all jabs at his premise in stride. Check out his full comments down below!
Dream Scenario Director Reveals First Look at New Nicolas Cage Movie
Nicolas Cage has over 100 acting credits to his name and he's got some exciting projects in the works. After a successful year that saw him playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage will soon be taking on another iconic role: Dracula. However, Renfield isn't the only movie the actor has been working on. It was announced in August that Cage had been cast in Dream Scenario, a new A24 film that's being written and directed by Sick of Myself filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. The movie is being produced by Ari Aster, the director behind A24 fan-favorites, Hereditary and Midsommar. Today, Borgli took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie's production.
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing
Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos
Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in How to Lose a Guy: 'We Had an Energy'
"We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything," Kate Hudson said of Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey has Kate Hudson to thank for his casting in their 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. At a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London on Monday, Hudson, 43, told an audience that she went to bat for McConaughey, 53, to take the role as her costar in the movie, according to The Daily Mail. "We had an energy together, I wanted...
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: 'This is 50. No Filter. No Touching Up'
The Who's the Boss star shared a morning selfie Monday complete with bedhead and zero make-up Alyssa Milano kicked off her milestone birthday with a fresh face and an inspiring post. The Who's the Boss star took to Instagram on Monday to share a morning selfie complete with bedhead and zero make-up, wearing a Yankees T-shirt. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," MIlano wrote alongside a picture of herself in bed with a relaxed smile. "I will spend this day, the same as every...
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Zooey Deschanel Is 'So Excited' to Host the Holidays with Jonathan Scott: 'I Love Cooking'
"Jonathan and I both are huge Christmas holiday enthusiasts," Deschanel tells PEOPLE while announcing that her app Merryfield will now give rewards for all submitted paper receipts from any store Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are the ultimate "holiday enthusiasts." The actress and HGTV star are getting ready to spend their fourth Christmas as a couple together. After helping deck the halls of the White House for a new special, they're excited to host the holidays this year in their own home. "Jonathan and I are really looking forward...
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, will make the former spouses grandparents for the first time Rumer Willis is going to be a mom! The actress and singer, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the pair revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos. In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her...
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
John Mayer Gives Dating Life Update After Getting Sober and More ‘Call Her Daddy’ Revelations
Status report! John Mayer opened up about how getting sober has changed his love life. "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me. I don't really date,” the “Waiting on the World to Change” musician, 45, said during the Wednesday, December 21, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I don't think that I […]
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Terry Hall, the lead singer of English ska band the Specials, has died at the age of 63, the band announced on social media. In the band’s statement, they indicated that Hall died following an unspecified brief illness. “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,” the band’s statement reads. The Specials was formed in 1977 as the Automatics, and Hall joined in 1979, replacing former vocalist...
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
