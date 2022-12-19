ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?

Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even. By that metric, “The Way of Water” needs to clear $2 billion to justify its price tag and please Disney, which holds the rights to “Avatar” after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019. The studio spent a jaw-dropping $350 million to produce and even more...
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Be Part Of DC’s New First Chapter

UPDATED with Gunn reaction: Dwayne Johnson took to social media today to make it official that he’s heard from DC Studios co-head James Gunn and that Black Adam won’t be a part of the first phase of DC’s new plans. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote today. This news comes in the wake of Gunn and DC co-boss Peter Safran announcing that Henry Cavill won’t be part of the next early-days Superman movie (despite the actor announcing his return to the...
CNET

Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Misleading DC Cameo Explained as Movie Comes to HBO Max

Black Adam came to HBO Max last Friday, after a possible box office disappointment for DC Comics' violent antihero movie. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the earliest scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
IGN

James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More

James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
Gizmodo

Avatar: The Way of Water

While the ultimate success of Avatar: The Way of Water is still being determined, it’s already changed filmmaking as we know it. Long before the sequel hit theaters, director James Cameron invested so much time and Hollywood money into the franchise, it gave the team at Weta Digital the confidence and resources to upgrade the way they made not just Avatar, but all movies.
ComicBook

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film

Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.

