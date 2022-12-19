Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”
Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' sequel halted after meeting with DC Universe execs
Dwayne Johnson confirmed that "Black Adam" won't be a part of the first chapter of the DC Universe after meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
‘Black Lightning’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed
Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed after she unexpectedly died in August at the age of 32. A spokesperson from the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told People on Wednesday, December 21, that the Black Lightning star died of bacterial sepsis and her death was ruled an accident. Dean passed […]
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Who Played Dad Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton, Responds to Nepotism Debate
O'Shea Jackson Jr. has entered the chat about nepotism in Hollywood. The son of legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube wants the world to know he didn't get (much) help from his dad. The 31-year-old made his big acting debut in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton—playing his father.
Arrow's Stephen Amell Weighs In On Possibly Returning As Green Arrow Amid Shakeups At DC
With the shakeups going on at DC and Warner Bros., Arrow alum Stephen Amell is weighing in on possibly returning as the Green Arrow.
‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?
Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even. By that metric, “The Way of Water” needs to clear $2 billion to justify its price tag and please Disney, which holds the rights to “Avatar” after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019. The studio spent a jaw-dropping $350 million to produce and even more...
Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Black Adam’ Won’t Be Part Of DC’s New First Chapter
UPDATED with Gunn reaction: Dwayne Johnson took to social media today to make it official that he’s heard from DC Studios co-head James Gunn and that Black Adam won’t be a part of the first phase of DC’s new plans. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” Johnson wrote today. This news comes in the wake of Gunn and DC co-boss Peter Safran announcing that Henry Cavill won’t be part of the next early-days Superman movie (despite the actor announcing his return to the...
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Misleading DC Cameo Explained as Movie Comes to HBO Max
Black Adam came to HBO Max last Friday, after a possible box office disappointment for DC Comics' violent antihero movie. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the earliest scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More
James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
Three Marvel sequels are the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to Fandango
New installments in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Verse and Ant-Man series are the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to a Fandango survey. Moviegoers also say they will be going to the theater more in 2023 than they did this year. Next year will bring the most blockbuster releases...
Avatar: The Way of Water
While the ultimate success of Avatar: The Way of Water is still being determined, it’s already changed filmmaking as we know it. Long before the sequel hit theaters, director James Cameron invested so much time and Hollywood money into the franchise, it gave the team at Weta Digital the confidence and resources to upgrade the way they made not just Avatar, but all movies.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
