IGN
Deal Alert: 2022 LG B2 65" 4K OLED TV Just Dropped to $1099, 77" for $1699
The 2022 LG B2 OLED TV has just dropped in price at Walmart: the 65" model is currently $1099 and the 77" model is $1699.99. These are roughly $200-$300 cheaper than the best deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The sale is via Walmart marketplace through Beach Camera (a legitimate vendor and an LG authorized reseller).
IGN
Deal Alert: Own Top Gun Maverick in Digital 4K Ultra HD for Only $9.99
Top Gun Maverick was easily one of the best movies of 2021. It has become Paramount's highest grossest film in history, even surpassing James Cameron's hugely successful Titanic. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick as he takes on the mentorship role for a new group of unruly Top Gun graduates to prepare them for a new (and forever unknown) enemy. Prepare for plenty of rockin' explosions, plenty of intense aerial dogfighting, and plenty of good old Tom Cruise showmanship.
IGN
Deal Alert: The AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade Cabinet Just Dropped to $349
Today Sam's Club has the AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade for an excellent price of only $349. That is easily the lowest price we've ever seen. Even at its original $599 MSRP, the AtGames Legends Ultimate cabinet represents an outstanding value. Despite being priced comparably to the popular Arcade1Up cabinets, it's a huge upgrade: it's better built, it's far more customizable, and it includes hundreds of games instead of just a paltry few. If given the option between the two, especially at this price point, it's a no brainer.
IGN
Deal Alert: Save a Whopping $349 on 2TB PS5 Samsung NVMe
One of the biggest sticking points in modern gaming (and just operating programs in general) is load times. Anything you can do to reduce them and get into the action of your favorite game, show, or movie, is welcome. The NVMe is just the latest innovation, and it reduces optimized...
IGN
Deal Alert: The 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller Is $30 Cheaper Than the Nintendo Switch Pro and Nearly As Good
The 8BitDo Pro 2 Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch and PC is already very reasonably priced at $49.99. But today, Amazon has knocked another $10 off, bringing it down to $39.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pro 2 controller. The previous best deal was on the older generation SN30 Pro+ model for the same price, but getting this updated controller is definitely the way to go.
IGN
Daily Deals: Watch Top Gun: Maverick for Free, 65" LG 4K OLED TV for Only $1099, 2TB PS5 SSD for $149.99, and More
Hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2022 LG 65" 4K OLED TV for only $1099, or a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
IGN
BenQ Zowie XL2566K Gaming Monitor - Review
If you are into esports, BenQ’s Zowie range of monitors will be a familiar sight. Nearly every esport tournament, and player, have used Zowie monitors - both currently and in the past - as they seem to have become a popular choice when it comes to playing competitive games.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass: High on Life Is the Biggest Launch on the Video Game Subscription Service in 2022
Xbox has announced that High On Life, the comedy-shooter game developed by Squanch Games, is its biggest launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch of all time. High On Life tells the story of a teenager who becomes a bounty hunter after an alien cartel discovers that...
IGN
Cooler Master Tempest GP27U Review
The high resolution of 4K gaming monitors is great for fidelity, but when it comes to getting a next-level visual experience, that high resolution plays second fiddle to a proper HDR implementation. Unfortunately, a great many gaming monitors deliver paltry HDR with limited contrast, low peak brightness, and awful dimming zone implementations (if any) that really fail to make visuals pop. The Cooler Master Tempest GP27U isn’t one of them. This is a 4K/160Hz gaming monitor packing in serious MiniLED local dimming for $1000. While it isn’t cheap, it’s also not trying to skate by with sub-par specs.
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
The Nintendo Voice Chat Holiday Special 2022 - NVC 642
Twas the week before Christmas, and we pre-recorded a very special holiday episode to run ahead of time since everyone is taking time off to enjoy the final weeks of 2022. Join Seth Macy, Reb Valentine and special guest, Tik Tok star Jeffrey Vega as we reminisce about Nintendo Christmas past.
IGN
Calico: Pawsome Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures. The Calico Pawsome Edition comes with new cooking minigames, new animals to befriend, and more. The Calico: Pawsome Edition is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.
IGN
How to Unlock Limit Breaks
An iconic component of battle in the world of Final Fantasy VII is the existence of Limit Breaks. This feature carries over into both the original PSP version of Crisis Core and into the new remaster. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to unlock Limit Breaks.
IGN
Upcoming New Cards in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap has plenty of deck combinations for you to try, and the possibilities continue to grow as new cards get added regularly. Here are all of the new upcoming cards that can be obtained by opening Collector's Reserve boxes or through purchases with Collector Tokens in the Token Shop.
IGN
Earth 2 Version 1 - Official 3D Earth Showcase Trailer
Take a tour of the Metaverse project Earth 2 in this trailer. Earth 2 is the Geolocational Metaverse meaning that any place you stand in the real world is digitally represented inside of Earth 2. With Earth 2, the development team is building a 1:1 scale digital replication of the Earth in a pristine state with the removal of man-made artifacts. Players will also soon be able to purchase plots of land and design structures to live within Earth 2 along with giving players free-to-play access to Earth 2 to exclusively roam the environment and soak in the sights and creations of others.
IGN
Epic Games Giving LEGO Builder’s Journey for Free Today; Frisbros and Potatoman Seeks the Troof Available for Free Too
Tis' the Holiday season, and its games galore around the world, as several platforms unveil Christmas giveaways worth claiming for gamers. As part of Epic Games Store's Holiday giveaway, the popular platform has been giving away one free game every day. Today, players can unveil LEGO Builder's Journey, which is a geometric puzzle game involving the iconic plastic bricks.
IGN
PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022 Winners Announced; Sony PS Plus Extra to Lose 10 PS4 Games and More
PlayStation Blog held a poll for Game of the Year 2022 and the votes have now been counted. Players got to vote across 16 categories with every category having 4 awards, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze, same as the PlayStation trophy system. God of War: Ragnarok absolutely dominated and took home the most awards. Check out all the winners across the 16 categories below:
