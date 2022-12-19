L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight

Los Angeles (KNX) - Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-standing issues that have plagued the department.

Luna may be new to the sheriff's office, but he's no stranger to protecting southern California, with decades of experience servicing the Long Beach police department, including seven years as chief from 2014-2021.

He takes over the L.A. County sheriff's department at a time when crime rates are on an upward trend, and the homelessness crisis is as prevalent as ever. Not to mention, there's the task of "making nice" with the Board of Supervisors and the Oversight Commission following the conflicts of former Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

In a conversation with KNX In-Depth, Sheriff Luna says his first of many priorities is to rebuild fractured relationships that "unfortunately" exist.

Luna believes he's off to a good start, sighting conversations with multiple County Supervisors about collaboration, focusing on some lingering deficiencies, and looking to find the best way to serve the community.

When asked about his plan to deal with deputy gangs, Luna says, "I made it clear during my campaign that deputy gangs are unacceptable." He plans to cooperate with all oversight communities and organizations.

While Luna's predecessor called the investigations a "fishing expedition," Luna believes his office cannot combat all the issues L.A. faces without public trust, which can only come with accountability.

