L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight

 3 days ago

Los Angeles (KNX) - Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-standing issues that have plagued the department.

Luna may be new to the sheriff's office, but he's no stranger to protecting southern California, with decades of experience servicing the Long Beach police department, including seven years as chief from 2014-2021.

He takes over the L.A. County sheriff's department at a time when crime rates are on an upward trend, and the homelessness crisis is as prevalent as ever. Not to mention, there's the task of "making nice" with the Board of Supervisors and the Oversight Commission following the conflicts of former Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

In a conversation with KNX In-Depth, Sheriff Luna says his first of many priorities is to rebuild fractured relationships that "unfortunately" exist.

Luna believes he's off to a good start, sighting conversations with multiple County Supervisors about collaboration, focusing on some lingering deficiencies, and looking to find the best way to serve the community.

When asked about his plan to deal with deputy gangs, Luna says, "I made it clear during my campaign that deputy gangs are unacceptable." He plans to cooperate with all oversight communities and organizations.

While Luna's predecessor called the investigations a "fishing expedition," Luna believes his office cannot combat all the issues L.A. faces without public trust, which can only come with accountability.

Listen to the whole conversation above.

Comments / 16

Local Dude
3d ago

This guy isn’t meant to support the sheriff. He’s a stooge of the democrats to destroy the sheriff from the inside out.

Reply(3)
7
Erick William
3d ago

Documented deputy gangs plaguing Los Angeles like the Bandidos, the lil devils, the Rippers, the regulators, the jump out boyz, the Vikings, the 3000 boyz, The 4000 boyz, the Buffalo soldiers, the cavemen, the compton executioners, the cowboys, the grim Rippers, yep there's no deputy gangs. Ok got it

Reply(2)
5
 

