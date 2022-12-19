Keeping your house warm during a Michigan winter is a must. But does your warm house come with a silent killer?

(WWJ) – Winter is getting underway in Metro Detroit, meaning temperatures will be regularly at or below freezing in the coming months. Which means Metro Detroiters, even the bravest of the brave, have fired up their furnaces for the season.

But is the heat in your home posing a threat? On a new Daily J , WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to prevent the silent killer.

