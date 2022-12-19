Read full article on original website
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Signing Day at Iona Prep, Newburgh Free Academy
Wednesday was an early National Signing Day for high school athletes in the Hudson Valley.
‘Best Player’ In Newburgh, New York History Signs With Big Ten College
The "best football player" in Newburgh history, a "generational talent" is heading to a major college football conference. On Wednesday, Newburgh Free Academy Senior Deondre Johnson signed a letter of intent to play Division 1 football. Newburgh Football Star Signs With Big 10 School. On National Signing Day for Division...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
theexaminernews.com
Grandpas United Named as Program of National Distinction
Generations United has announced that Grandpas United has been selected to receive the prestigious Intergenerational Program Certification. These programs are all creatively and effectively engaging younger and older people in activities that strengthen relationships between the generations. “We congratulate Grandpas United for earning this distinction and their dedication to high-quality...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
State to Mahopac: Lose the Indian mascot or lose funding
The sports teams at Mahopac High School are the Indians, and that is no longer allowed under a new mandate set by the New York state Department of Education.
hudsonvalleypress.com
PK High School Student Serves On National Council
POUGHKEEPSIE – The goal is improved police relations. Before being chosen as part of a pilot program to help improve the relationship between police and young people, Poughkeepsie High School junior Tahleeya Raphael might never have approached a police officer. “It was fear of the police for me and...
theexaminernews.com
The Galleria at White Plains to Close After 43 Years
One of the main landmarks in downtown White Plains will be shutting down in early 2023. The Galleria at White Plains, which opened in 1980 and was a draw for local and distant shoppers for decades, is closing in March 2023 to make room for a mixed-use development that is currently in the planning stages.
theexaminernews.com
My Favorite Culinary Encounters of 2022
I enjoyed many fine culinary experiences this past year. Here is a short list of dining venues and favorite dishes you should try not to miss in 2023. Owner Dean Vivolo serves a wonderful Paglia e Fieno con Funghi, with its dreamy mix of mushroom ragu, scallions, crispy prosciutto and pecorino cheese. The linguine vongole is not to be missed. We enjoy it with a side of tender broccoli rabe.
theexaminernews.com
Meron Austin
Meron Heather Austin (nee Allan), 88, of Pleasantville and formerly from the Bronx, passed away on Dec. 1. Born May 30, 1934, in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late John Allan and Florence Finnie Allan. She was the beloved mother of four children, Debbie Cwiek (Ed previously deceased in 2022), June Franzese (Michael), Russell Austin and Darryl Austin (Andres Espinosa).
Body Found in Bronx’s Central Park
BRONX - The body of a man was discovered in the woods of Van Cortlandt Park. Officials say he looked like he had been dead for several days. An unnamed police official stated that the male, between 50 and 60-years-old was discovered at 2:25 p.m. on December 17, in a wooded section on the southwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park, along Mosholu Parkway North and West Gun Hill Road.
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ in Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
What’s the Mystery Behind the Disparaged Building in Poughkeepsie?
There has to be an interesting story behind it. The Hudson Valley is filled with cool buildings and most of them are pretty unique. However, there are some eye sores in the area as well and it's unfortunate that they have fallen in such disrepair. It always makes you wonder things like how did that happen? Why is nobody keeping it up? Who owned it previously and what is the story behind it? There's a building I pass on the way to work every morning and I wonder all of these questions when I go by.
Galleria at White Plains to close next March
The Galleria at White Plains, part of the downtown for over 40 years, will close next March, according to the mall’s owners, Pacific Retail Capital Partners.
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try Out
Pizza is a beloved classic meal enjoyed by many, and Yonkers is known for having some of the best pizza around. From traditional Neapolitan-style favorites to crispy crusts with fresh ingredients, here are the three great pizza places in Yonkers you should try out!
darientimes.com
54 acres of undeveloped land in Greenwich owned by Rockefeller family on sale for $21M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Owned by the Rockefeller family for over 100 years, a 54-acre plot of undeveloped land located at 181 Glenville Road in Greenwich has hit the market for $21,500,000. The land is zoned for residential development, however, the town of...
Popular Dunkin' To Reopen Soon In Patterson After Remodeling
A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley is set to reopen soon following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the coffee shop is expected to reopen by the end of the week of Monday, Dec. 19, employee Liliana See said in a Facebook post.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Board of Ed Investigating Allegations of Anti-Semitism Against HR Director
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 20, 2022) — An attorney for Ingerman Smith LLP, outside counsel for the New Rochelle Board of Education, has been hired to investigate allegations of religious discrimination and anti-semitism made by District Medical Director Dr. Brooke Balchan against Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Corey W. Reynolds.
Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville
A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
