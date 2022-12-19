O'Connell: Big hits on Jefferson 'don't just seem to be by accident'

Justin Jefferson needed medical attention twice in Saturday's comeback win over the Colts

Are teams taking their chances to rough up Justin Jefferson?

Kevin O’Connell certainly thinks so.

Jefferson finished Saturday’s historic comeback win over the Colts with 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown but twice needed to get medical attention in the game, the second time after Stephon Gilmore delivered a huge shot to Jefferson as he was defenseless in the air while making a catch.

“We had him in yesterday and surprisingly, he did take some shots in that game and once again, I think it was about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag,” O’Connell told the media during his Monday press conference. “Clearly, there’s an emphasis on the teams we’re playing that some of those hits they don’t just seem to be by accident at times, but Justin came out great.”

The Vikings' star receiver has been on the end of illegal hits from opposing defenses three times in the past month, including two from the Colts on Saturday (although one was debatable). Against the Jets, Jefferson was smacked by safety Jordan Whitehead, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty.

Jefferson leads the league in catches (111) and receiving yards (1,623) and according to O’Connell should be available for Saturday’s white-out game against the Giants.

“He should be good throughout the week,” O’Connell said.

