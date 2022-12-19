ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Three-Star Edge Rusher Mekhi Buchanan Commits to Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
 3 days ago

The UVA defensive line added another talented commit just a couple of days before early signing day

For the third time in the last week, the Virginia football program has received a verbal commitment from a talented defensive lineman. Mekhi Buchanan, a 6'5", 220-pound edge rusher from Acworth, Georgia, announced his commitment to UVA on Monday night.

Buchanan finished his senior season at Allatoona High School strong, earning a First-Team All-Region selection at defensive end. His performances this fall garnered Buchanan some significant interest from major football programs around the country.

A three-star recruit on Rivals, Buchanan chose Virginia over a handful of offers from Power Five programs, including Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Indiana, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Washington State, Kansas, Arizona State, as well as several in-state suitors from Georgia. UVA offered Buchanan on October 24th and Buchanan took an official visit to Virginia in early December. He ultimately pledged to the Cavaliers just two days before the national early signing day.

Buchanan is the third defensive lineman to commit to Virginia in the last week, joining DJ Jones and Jason Hammond II .

Virginia now has 18 verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2023:

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)
  • quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)
  • athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)
  • offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)
  • defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)
  • defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)
  • defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)
  • wide receiver Jaden Gibson (committed December 5th)
  • wide receiver Titus Ivy (committed December 6th)
  • Edge DJ Jones (committed December 12th)
  • defensive lineman Jason Hammond II (committed December 17th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

