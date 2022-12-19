ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Madrigal
3d ago

U are seeing lawlessness at its finest! With the "soft on crime" the dems have instated, criminals are able to execute their crimes with impunity....with out the caution of penalties....so yes! This is what most of u voted in, careful what u wish for!

5
 

North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation

OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen

OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New arrest in Laurel murders

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a stolen truck used in a violent robbery has been recovered. Police found the red 2020 Dodge Ram abandoned near 29th and E Streets Monday. The truck was stolen from someone’s driveway near Capitol Beach earlier in the day. Officers spotted it,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln teen in custody for shoplifting and stealing a vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl from Lincoln was reportedly shoplifting and stole a vehicle in November. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the Holiday Inn, 905 O St., on Nov. 23 for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers said the keys for a 2018 Toyota...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE

