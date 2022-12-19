Read full article on original website
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
NBC Connecticut
Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
National Weather Service issues NYC winter storm-related advisory
UPDATE: Track NYC winter storm: New National Weather Service maps show path >>. A wind advisory has already been issued for New York City and several other nearby counties as a massive winter storm prepares to blow into the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) posted the alert on Wednesday...
STORM WATCH: Rain and wind to cause power outages, treacherous travel later this week
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says rain and wind is on the way Friday!
NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update
Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
Interstate 95 South in Milford reopens after rollover crash spills 100 gallons of used cooking oil
A rollover crash on Interstate 95 South in Milford caused heavy delays.
Galleria at White Plains to close next March
The Galleria at White Plains, part of the downtown for over 40 years, will close next March, according to the mall’s owners, Pacific Retail Capital Partners.
Burger Joint In Orange Closing After 10 Years In Business
A Connecticut restaurant that offers craft beers and gourmet hamburgers will soon close for good. Prime 16 announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that it will close its location in the New Haven County town of Orange at the end of December. "We want to let you know that we will...
NBC Connecticut
House Struck By Gunfire in Guilford Wednesday Night: Police
Guilford police are investigaing after a house was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night. It happened at a home on Fernwood Drive around 11 p.m., according to police. Police say the house was struck by several rounds. They believe it was an isolated incident. Investigators are asking anyone who may...
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Smash and Grab
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
fox5ny.com
3 people, including 2 teens, killed in Long Island crash
NEW YORK - Suffolk County police say three people, including two teens, were killed Wednesday night in a motor vehicle crash in Holtsville. According to police, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and male passenger when the vehicle left the road by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area around 9:43 p.m.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
connecticutexplorer.com
The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023
If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
This CT Diner Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to …
New truck mileage tax begins Jan. 1, but will drivers actually pay?
Truckers are getting an unwelcome Christmas present this year. Starting Jan. 1, they'll have to pay a new “Highway Use Fee” to drive on Connecticut's busiest roads.
Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT
According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
