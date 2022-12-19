ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

NBC Connecticut

Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend. Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain. It will be...
SEYMOUR, CT
The Staten Island Advance

NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update

Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

House Struck By Gunfire in Guilford Wednesday Night: Police

Guilford police are investigaing after a house was struck by gunfire late Wednesday night. It happened at a home on Fernwood Drive around 11 p.m., according to police. Police say the house was struck by several rounds. They believe it was an isolated incident. Investigators are asking anyone who may...
GUILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Smash and Grab

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
fox5ny.com

3 people, including 2 teens, killed in Long Island crash

NEW YORK - Suffolk County police say three people, including two teens, were killed Wednesday night in a motor vehicle crash in Holtsville. According to police, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and male passenger when the vehicle left the road by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area around 9:43 p.m.
HOLTSVILLE, NY
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor

Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Power 105.5 Boise

Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
DANBURY, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants near Lake Compounce for 2023

If you are planning a trip to Connecticut’s most popular amusement park and you’re looking for some great restaurants near Lake Compounce, you’ve come to the right place. You don’t have to limit yourself to eating lunch or dinner at Lake Compounce or choosing fast food.
BRISTOL, CT
Sports Radio 940

Dangerous Ground: Pedestrian Deaths are a Serious Problem in CT

According to NBC CT, a Danbury man was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bethel on Friday (12/9/22). This is just one of the many reported pedestrian deaths we've read about in 2022. This is not just a notion, there is real data to support these incidents are increasing, both nationally and locally. A new study conducted by Jerry examined data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to highlight the dangers pedestrians face on our roadways.
CONNECTICUT STATE

