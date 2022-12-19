Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
WOWT
Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way. “There’s always room at the table for one more.”. Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.
WOWT
Omaha shoppers prep for the holidays in bitter temperatures
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re ready or not, Christmas is on its way — and not even Mother Nature can stop the clock. That is why people like Molley Mullen braved dangerous temperatures and snowy roads. “Christmas doesn’t change days based on the weather, so we had...
1011now.com
City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died. Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial,...
iheart.com
All Legacy Crossing families now have Heartland Family Services caseworker
(Omaha, NE) -- All Legacy Crossing families now have a caseworker to help them after the apartment complex was shut down by the city of Omaha earlier this week. In a Wednesday afternoon update, the city of Omaha announced that only 12 apartments at Legacy Crossing remain to be checked for occupants. The city says that the owner of the complex, Vukota Real Estate in Colorado, has placed the property into receivership. The local contact is now Access Commercial. The city says inspectors have asked Access Commercial to bring a locksmith to the property, located near 105th and Fort, to determine if those apartments are rented or vacant. Once that happens, the city says it will turn the property over to Access Commercial.
WOWT
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
WOWT
Omaha organization connects majority of evicted Legacy tenants with assistance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legacy Commons Apartments is now in the hands of a new commercial management company. The City of Omaha handed the apartment complex over to Omaha-based Access Commercial at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Company representatives were planning to be on-site every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays, and provided a 24/7 phone number and email contact for tenants.
WOWT
Moving veterans home in time for Christmas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anthony Casaus is in his own home for Christmas, something hard to fathom a short time ago. “I haven’t had Christmas in quite a few years, ya know,” he said from his Council Bluffs home. “I’m looking forward to having Christmas this year.”
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
WOWT
Basset and Beagle Rescue in Boys Town gifted truck to help with operations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland works around the community and across state lines to get animals into a safe environment. Now, they’re getting some much-needed assistance. They were gifted a mobile rescue truck from Operation Frodo. It’s a 2018 Nissan Titan, donated by...
WOWT
"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus
Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. Moving...
WOWT
Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
WOWT
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
doniphanherald.com
Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps
OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon. Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations. Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: United Republic Bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to United Republic Bank about the Grow By Giving initiative and their 3rd Annual Stuff the Sleigh. Find out more details in today’s interview!
KETV.com
Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions
OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
Identification of body tied to Cari Allen disappearance expected by Friday
The autopsy is being carried out by authorities in Kansas. The body was found Wednesday on rural private property near an overpass south of Topeka, Kansas.
WOWT
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
WOWT
Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
Comments / 2