Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way. “There’s always room at the table for one more.”. Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shoppers prep for the holidays in bitter temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re ready or not, Christmas is on its way — and not even Mother Nature can stop the clock. That is why people like Molley Mullen braved dangerous temperatures and snowy roads. “Christmas doesn’t change days based on the weather, so we had...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

All Legacy Crossing families now have Heartland Family Services caseworker

(Omaha, NE) -- All Legacy Crossing families now have a caseworker to help them after the apartment complex was shut down by the city of Omaha earlier this week. In a Wednesday afternoon update, the city of Omaha announced that only 12 apartments at Legacy Crossing remain to be checked for occupants. The city says that the owner of the complex, Vukota Real Estate in Colorado, has placed the property into receivership. The local contact is now Access Commercial. The city says inspectors have asked Access Commercial to bring a locksmith to the property, located near 105th and Fort, to determine if those apartments are rented or vacant. Once that happens, the city says it will turn the property over to Access Commercial.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization connects majority of evicted Legacy tenants with assistance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legacy Commons Apartments is now in the hands of a new commercial management company. The City of Omaha handed the apartment complex over to Omaha-based Access Commercial at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. Company representatives were planning to be on-site every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays, and provided a 24/7 phone number and email contact for tenants.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Moving veterans home in time for Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anthony Casaus is in his own home for Christmas, something hard to fathom a short time ago. “I haven’t had Christmas in quite a few years, ya know,” he said from his Council Bluffs home. “I’m looking forward to having Christmas this year.”
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus

Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. Moving...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights

Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps

OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon. Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations. Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: United Republic Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to United Republic Bank about the Grow By Giving initiative and their 3rd Annual Stuff the Sleigh. Find out more details in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snow ends in Omaha, and drivers cope with slick conditions

OMAHA, Neb. — The snow had moved out of the Omaha metro by 4 a.m. leaving a network of snow-packed roads and sidewalks across the area for residents to navigate on Thursday morning. Snow fall amounts around the 2 inch range kept significant drifting to a minimum in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
OMAHA, NE

