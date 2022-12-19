ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top West Virginia Recruit Flips

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, Justin Benton, a talented four star defensive tackle from Covington, Georgia who previously committed to play for the Mountaineers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced that he will no longer be attending West Virginia University. Instead, he will attend Houston. Benton, 6’2 275...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Announces 2023 Early Signing Class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team inked 16 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast HS) Coached by Eric Clark at Northeast High School. 247 Sports: 3 star, No. 77 OT, No. 22 in Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
KBTX.com

Blair Announced as Nominee for Naismith Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Gary Blair was announced as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Blair holds the 12th-most wins in Division history, having won 852 games throughout his 37 years as a collegiate head coach....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?. During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out. Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

12 days of deals at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered. “If there’s a gift you really wanted but you didn’t get, we’re open the day after Christmas so you can shop,” Director of Marketing Blake Bodin said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Wofford upsets Texas A&M on home floor, Aggies drop to 6-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Wofford Terriers (8-5) outscored the Aggies 11-5 over the final 3:44 of the game to pick up their 5th win over a Power 5 team in the last five years following a 67-62 win at Reed Arena Tuesday afternoon. Wofford’s Jackson Paveletzke led all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station to celebrate MLK Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

