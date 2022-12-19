Read full article on original website
Mizzou football announces 2023 class on first day of national signing period
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first day of early signing day for college football kicked off Wednesday and Mizzou football has announced quite a few national letters of intent. The day started off with head coach Eli Drinkwitz tweeting "Flipmas Season." It was found out later that the flip was defensive lineman Sam Williams.
Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest. Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois. Terrence Shannon Jr scored 22 points and Matthew Mayer added 16 but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1).
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
Prosocial Behavior Program is Showing Positive Results in Missouri Schools
(MISSOURINET)- A University of Missouri research project to help create a more positive learning environment in some Missouri public schools appears to be working. The effort uses prosocial behavior techniques to help fifth grade math and science students understand how their behavior affects others. State Board of Education member Kim Bailey, of Raymore, is pleased with the results so far.
PSC to hold hearings on controversial Grain Belt Express case
The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding hearings on the controversial Grain Belt Express case. The Grain Belt plans to construct a high voltage, direct current transmission line through eight Missouri counties, including Randolph County. But it now wants to make some changes to the project, which would include relocating AC connector lines from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain, and Callaway Counties. The AC tie line is commonly known as the Tiger Connector and will be about 40 miles long. The Grain Belt also wants to relocate a converter station, increase the capacity of the converter station and construct the project in two phases.
Columbia apartment complex had history of smoke detector problems
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia apartment complex where two children died in a fire last week had a history of problems with smoke detectors. And records don't show that the unit where the fire happened had been recently inspected. An early morning fire on Dec. 14 killed 4-year-old Ta'niyah Pate...
Most Columbia residents stay inside during winter storm and frigid temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As winter weather moved into the city this morning, it was obvious just how few cars where on the roads today. Columbia road crews were on Broadway Street this morning working to get the streets clear and as safe as possible throughout the day. Gale Blomenkamp, of...
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
One 19-year-old's wish was slated to be granted two years ago, which was before the pandemic forced her to press pause on her plans. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in...
Crash Leaves Hood Melted On Truck
A crash and power lines down on 190 at the Thompson River Bridge brought traffic to a standstill Thursday morning. No injuries were reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the crash that happened before 8:00 am. The report states a semi struck a utility pole, knocking down the power line across the hood of a pick-up truck. The electrical current melted the hood of the truck.
Fire destroys Randolph County apartment building
An early morning fire destroyed an apartment building in Randolph County's county seat early Thursday. The post Fire destroys Randolph County apartment building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI
A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
Chillicothe Man Sentenced to Over 9 Years in Federal Prison
KANSAS CITY, MO – A Chillicothe man will spend more than 9 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Twenty-seven year old Marcus Brown entered a guilty plea on March 11th admitting that he broke into Medicine Creek Trading Company in Chillicothe and stole six firearms in April, 2020.
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. "We are responding to a shots fired incident in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Officers located one adult The post Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking snow, wind, and cold, combining for dangerous travel conditions Thursday and Friday
TODAY: Wind, snow, and cold are the focus of the forecast going forward. A cold front is arriving as I type this, and will bring a chance at some light icing before the snow falls, mainly in our western counties. Some icing has been reported in the Kansas City metro area, but as temperatures cool this morning, this should be an increasingly low threat. Additionally, the changeover to snow happens so fast with this cold front, any impact at all would be minimal. Snow will be the dominant precip type, and so we are expecting near whiteout conditions as 20-30 mph winds (gusting higher at times) blow snow in from the north. Visibility and drifting will quickly become an issue, but so will cold air and wind chills. Most will see teens shortly behind the front, with Columbia expected to feel single digit cold by noon. By the evening, we're all pushing subzero temperatures as cold air sinks into the region. Continued windy conditions will keep blowing and drifting snow a problem well after the snow stops falling. Snow amounts are forecast in the 2-3 inch range for most, but wind will be a complicating factor making travel more treacherous than a normal 2-3 inch snow would suggest. For more details, check out our Weather Alert Day Blog. Snow wraps up in the afternoon from west to east.
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TARGET 8: 'Forever chemicals' at Whiteman Air Force Base raise concerns
KNOB NOSTER - Daily operations at the Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Johnson County have resulted in eight contaminated sites. KOMU 8's Target 8 learned asbestos was prevalent on the base, which is approximately 4,677 acres of land. The base is home to the 509th Bomb Wing and is...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
