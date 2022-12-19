Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man robs Walmart Neighborhood Market at gunpoint; Crime Stoppers needs help identifying him
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the West Side at gunpoint. According to San Antonio police, the robbery happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the 9500 block of West Military Drive.
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
KSAT 12
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: SAPD warns of scam callers posing as officers, demanding money from residents
SAN ANTONIO – Scammers are posing as San Antonio police officers and are demanding money from residents over the phone, according to SAPD. The police department issued a warning about the scam calls on social media Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear how many reports of these calls the department has received so far.
news4sanantonio.com
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
news4sanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
KSAT 12
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
KSAT 12
BCSO more than doubles SAPD in law enforcement officer arrests in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested in 2022 more than twice as often as their counterparts with the San Antonio Police Department, records compiled by KSAT Investigates show. Fifteen deputies, ranging from newly hired temporary jailers to longtime veterans of the agency, ended up on...
15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows
That total of 22 arrests was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
New Surveillance Video Released By San Antonio Police One Year After 3-Year-Old's Disappearance
Police urged the public not to stop looking for Lina Sardar Khil, who was last seen at a playground near her apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021. The search continues one year later for a missing 3-year-old from Texas, as San Antonio police release new surveillance video of the child on social media.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said. Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car...
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance
Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Pleasanton Express
Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer
In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
KSAT 12
Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
