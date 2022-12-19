ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance.  On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Plate sale to be held for JPD Officer

In an effort to raise money for hospital bills, the Jourdanton Police Department along with the help of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) will be having a hamburger plate sale for officer Alexis Hernandez Jan. 17 at the JPD building located at 1604 Highway 97 in Jourdanton. Hamburger, chips and a drink can be purchased for $8.
JOURDANTON, TX
KSAT 12

Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy