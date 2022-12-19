Read full article on original website
KU basketball coach Bill Self praises fans for showing up on bitterly cold evening
Kansas on a bitterly cold winter evening filled nearly every seat in 16,300-seat Allen Fieldhouse for Thursday night’s nonconference men’s basketball game against Harvard. Just three rows of seats in the northwest corner of the building, and perhaps a few seats in the southwest rafters as well, went unused.
What if Jalen Wilson ‘stuck around?’ Could he score 2,000 points for Kansas Jayhawks?
Kansas redshirt-junior small forward Jalen Wilson on Thursday night became the 21st player in the 20-year Bill Self era and 66th player in KU history to score 1,000 career points. The 6-foot-8 native of Denton, Texas, tipped in a Dajuan Harris miss with 3:01 remaining to up a 57-51 lead...
KU Jayhawks hope to take care of business vs. Harvard before heading home for holiday
What happens in Thursday night’s Kansas-Harvard men’s basketball game will go a long way toward determining the overall grade for the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks’ 2022-23 nonconference season. So says KU coach Bill Self, whose Jayhawks (10-1) take a four-game winning streak into a 6 p.m. home game...
KU coach Bill Self on expected winter weather: ‘Cold never called off a basketball game’
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self isn’t concerned about the frigid temperatures affecting KU’s game against Harvard. The two teams will face off Thursday at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse on ESPN2. “We know it’s going to be cold, but cold never called off a basketball game before,” Self...
After 1 mother complains, Kansas school board removes social justice lessons
Going against a district recommendation, the Lansing school board removed high school English curriculum after a parent complained that her daughter’s course had been “hijacked by a social-political agenda” and was “representative of critical race theory.”. The school board in Leavenworth County last week voted 4-3...
