The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
NECN
30-Year-Old Woman Killed in Maine Crash
A 30-year-old woman was killed in a crash on an icy roadway on Monday morning in Belmont, Maine. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Maine State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Tambara Arnold, 30, of Belmont, had lost control of her Toyota 4Runner on an ice covered portion of the road. A witness saw the vehicle lose control and then overcorrect and leave the road, at which point it struck a tree.
WPFO
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
WMTW
Police: Drugs found on Florida man who crashed car into tree following chase in Lewiston
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he fled a traffic stop then crashed into a tree in Lewiston. Early Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer noticed a car with Florida license plates stopped at a light at the intersection of Court and Spring streets. When the...
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
Police Investigating Shooting In Hallowell, Maine
According to a report on the WABI website, police are investigating a shooting in Hallowell. The incident reportedly happened at the end of Second Street and it appears the suspect is known by the victim. As a result, police do not believe there is a danger to the public. There...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
newscentermaine.com
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
