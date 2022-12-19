ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, ME

NECN

30-Year-Old Woman Killed in Maine Crash

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a crash on an icy roadway on Monday morning in Belmont, Maine. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Maine State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Tambara Arnold, 30, of Belmont, had lost control of her Toyota 4Runner on an ice covered portion of the road. A witness saw the vehicle lose control and then overcorrect and leave the road, at which point it struck a tree.
BELMONT, ME
WPFO

Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Police Investigating Shooting In Hallowell, Maine

According to a report on the WABI website, police are investigating a shooting in Hallowell. The incident reportedly happened at the end of Second Street and it appears the suspect is known by the victim. As a result, police do not believe there is a danger to the public. There...
HALLOWELL, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday

Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
AUGUSTA, ME
