Federal judge rejects Jacksonville's second map in a redistricting win for NAACP

A federal judge rejected the Jacksonville City Council's second attempt to draw boundaries for council districts and instead chose a map submitted by a group of civil rights organizations, dealing another legal blow to the city's attempts to overcome the judge's finding that Jacksonville has used unconstitutional racial gerrymandering for decades.

The plaintiffs, a collection of individuals and civil rights groups including the Jacksonville branch of the NAACP, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Florida Rising and the ACLU of Florida Northeast Chapter, teamed up to successfully sue the city this year for packing Black voters into districts 7, 8, 9 and 10 and therefore limiting their influence in surrounding districts located north and west of the St. Johns River.

In a ruling issued Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard said that after she struck down the map City Council had approved in March, she gave the city a second chance to "draw a constitutionally appropriate map" for use in the spring 2023 elections.

"But the city’s effort to do so was hamstrung by its failure to address Jacksonville’s thirty-year history of racial gerrymandering, the effects of which remain firmly embedded" in the district boundaries City Council approved last month as its proposed remedial map, Howard wrote.

She said the City Council's insistence on ensuring that residences of incumbent council members would remain in the districts they currently serve ended up creating a dynamic that perpetuated the city's "history of racial gerrymandering."

The city did not immediately say whether it will appeal Howard's ruling. City Council will get advice from city attorneys before deciding what to do, council President Terrance Freeman said in a written statement.

"Having led the council's efforts in the recent redistricting process, I am confident in the work done by our City Council to craft a constitutional map," Freeman said. "We are committed to following the law and will get guidance from our city's attorneys to make decisions on next steps."

Northside Coalition President Ben Frazier praised Howard's ruling and said it could "change the political landscape in Jacksonville for years to come."

"This is a huge victory for voting rights in Jacksonville," Frazier said. "It will ensure Black communities here to have a fair voice in city government."

The change in the political landscape would be centered on five of the 14 districts that elect City Council members. In the map that City Council approved in March only to see it scuttled when Howard determined in October it was based on unconstitutional racial gerrymandering, districts 7, 8, 9 and 10 had solid majorities of Black residents in them and strongly favored election of Democrats.

District 14 was a politically competitive district in the March map. For instance, the 2019 election for District 14 saw Randy DeFoor, a Republican, win with 51% of the vote over Sunny Gettinger, a Democrat.

In the map that Howard picked for the upcoming spring elections, districts 8 and 10 will continue to have a majority of Black residents in them, according to data compiled by The Tributary, an online Jacksonville news site. But in two other districts, the racial makeup will be about 47% in district 9 and about 39% in District 7. All four districts still would favor election of Democratic candidates.

District 14 will remain a competitive district for Republicans and Democrats. Black voters will gain more influence on the outcome because they would account for about 36% of the district's residents, compared to roughly 19% in the District 14 boundaries approved in March by City Council.

Howard chose from three maps submitted by the civil rights organizations after she rejected the second map put forward by the city. She wrote that the map she picked most closely tracks "legitimate redistricting criteria" advocated by City Council members and the public.

The map selected by Howard has the same boundaries as the city's proposed map for City Council districts located east and south of the St. Johns River that have not been in dispute in the redistricting lawsuit.

How the map changes for districts north and west of the river

For the area north and west of the St. Johns River that has been the focus of the lawsuit, the map chosen by Howard has the same boundaries as the city's proposed remedial map for District 12, represented now by Randy White, and for District 2, represented currently by Al Ferraro. San Mateo will remain in District 2, following the pleas of San Mateo residents to stay in that district.

But District 10 will change enough that it will encompass the homes of current City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Ju'Coby Pittman. Both can seek re-election and would face off in the spring in the district containing the Carver Manor, Biltmore, Grand Park, Norwood and Brentwood neighborhoods. None of the districts in the city's proposal would have pitted sitting council members against each other.

"I'm not running against anyone," Priestly Jackson said in a tweet after Howard released her ruling. "I run to serve my neighbors, just as I'm doing during my current service" on City Council and prior terms on the Duval County School Board.

District 7 would change by stretching from Springfield and the Eastside neighborhoods south to downtown and continue with the St. Johns River on its eastern border while picking up Murray Hill, Riverside, Avondale, Lakeshore and Ortega. The city's proposed map would have split Ortega from Riverside and Avondale, which DeFoor had tried unsuccessfully to keep together when City Council crafted its remedial map in November.

While DeFoor voted for the city's proposed map on Nov. 4, she said afterward she hoped "in a way" the judge would not accept the city's proposal because "Riverside and Avondale are very much a part of Ortega."

District 7 will be an open seat in the spring election because no sitting council member lives in it.

District 14 will become a rectangular-shaped district stretching from Jacksonville Naval Air Station along the St. Johns River to Chimney Lakes and Argyle Forest. DeFoor serves District 14 in its current configuration and has said she won't seek re-election so that will be another open seat.

District 9 will start in Northwest Jacksonville and contain the Paxon, Woodstock, Lackawanna, Normandy, and Cedar Hills neighborhoods as it goes south to border District 14 along a segment of Wesconnett Boulevard. Currently, District 9 is represented by Tryona Clark-Murray who can seek re-election.

District 8 will cover Jacksonville International Airport in its center while extending to the Nassau County border. It will encompass the FSCJ North campus along with the Biscayne, Highlands, Oceanway and Riverview neighborhoods. The district contains the home address of current council member Reggie Gaffney who now represents District 7 and can run for re-election in the spring.

Howard's decision comes after months of back-and-forth between City Council, its lawyers and the civil rights groups involved – during the original redistricting process in 2021 and early 2022 , council meetings in the beginning stages of the lawsuit and through the week of redistricting in early November.

Howard previously advised the city and the civil rights groups to agree on a plan amongst themselves in lieu of receiving a court ruling during a status conference Nov. 21. Some of the maps, she said, did not look “so dissimilar.”

“But when the court rules, there's generally a clear loser and a clear winner,” Howard said during the status conference. “And I think that certainly the citizenry might be better served if an agreement can be reached. But I understand that that may or may not be possible.”

Howard says protecting incumbents perpetuated racial gerrymandering

In her ruling Monday, Howard said the remedial map put forward by the city failed to "unpack" Black residents from Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Those four districts rooted in northwest Jacksonville have elected Black candidates to City Council for decades. But the civil rights groups said the city has drawn those districts in a way that packed more voters than needed for electing minority candidates in order to prevent Black residents from having a meaningful voice in neighboring districts.

Howard said that while the city's recently-approved map made changes in the share of Black voting-age residents in the individual districts with some going up and some going down in districts 7, 8, 9 and 10, the total of all Black voting-age residents in the four districts remained "substantially the same."

"The voice of Black voters largely remains unchanged in that it is still confined to the packed districts that were the four historically majority-minority districts," Howard wrote.

She said it is "exceedingly difficult to see how repacking the same Black voters into a new configuration of the same four districts corrects, much less completely corrects, the harmful effects of the city's decades-long history of racial gerrymandering."

Howard said "housing segregation in Jacksonville is an undeniable fact" that would result in "most Black residents in Northwest Jacksonville" living in the four districts. But she said the civil rights organizations were able to submit three maps that "made greater strides" than the city did in correcting constitutional problems with the map approved by the city in March.

Howard said City Council was unable to break from the past packing of Black voters in the four districts because the map it approved in November was designed to ensure incumbent council members would continue to have their residences in the districts they represent.

Howard said prioritizing the protection of incumbents might be legitimate "in some circumstances," but in the case of Jacksonville, incumbents were elected in racially gerrymandered districts. Howard said that by continuing to make incumbency a factor, City Council "all but guaranteed" that unconstitutional ramifications of the map approved in March would be replicated in the second attempt at a map in November.

Her selection of a map for the spring election is not the final word in the lawsuit. The civil rights groups and the city could continue toward a full-blown trial, or they could possibly reach a settlement. The city also could appeal Howard's ruling though it would be working on a tight time frame with candidate qualifying just three weeks away for the March election.

City Council member Rory Diamond said he favors an appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. "We won't be using the plaintiff's map," he said.

Duval County Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Henry said the city shouldn't fight Howard's ruling.“With the plaintiff’s map now in force, we look forward to fair and equitable city elections in the coming months and call on City Council to accept this ruling," he said. "This is a win for Jacksonville. Let’s embrace our new shared future.”

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan requested early in the lawsuit that the final map be decided by Dec. 16 in order to plan for upcoming local elections in March. Candidates must qualify between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13 to be on the ballot, so they also have been awaiting the decision so they will know what boundaries will be for City Council campaigns.

Howard wrote last Friday she would need another business day beyond that Dec. 16 target date to be sure her decision "is both correct and comprehensive in its discussion of the complex legal and factual matters that must be addressed."

