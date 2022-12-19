Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin. It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 183 Hwy and Balcones Club Drive. ATCEMS immediately started CPR, but after extensive resuscitative efforts, they say the patient died.
One dead after crash on U.S. 183 service road in northwest Austin
It happened in the southbound lanes of Hwy 183 Service Road near Balcones Club Drive around 8 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
fox44news.com
Two men hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been shot in an aggravated assault, according to Killeen Police. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 9-1-1 call for shots fired. They arrived on scene and found a vehicle that crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot several times. The vehicle was occupied by three men, and two of them had gunshot wounds.
fox7austin.com
Firefighter injured in East Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury Thursday night after a house fire in East Austin. AFD says the fire was at a home on McKinley Avenue that was reported to be unoccupied. The fire is out and investigators are now...
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after struck by vehicle in South Austin
A pedestrian hurt in a collision Sunday night in South Austin later died at a hospital, police say. It happened on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard, near the intersection with Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the incident at around 7:40 p.m.
fox7austin.com
East Austin house fire ruled accidental
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Bed catches fire in east Austin apartment
According to AFD, a lit candle caught a bed on fire. Crews said the person inside the apartment tried to put the fire out.
Police investigate after person hit, killed on W. Ben White Service Road Sunday
Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
Victim confirmed in deadly Bell County rollover crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Texas DPS, one man died in a car crash on State Highway 95 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth, authorities say. According to Texas DPS, Hernandez was traveling...
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
Driver left after deadly crash in southeast Austin, victim unidentified
The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday involving a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Dec. 16.
News Channel 25
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
KXAN
Man arrested, charged after fatal crash on East Ben White Service Road
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 51-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal crash Sunday that killed two people. A motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard Service Road westbound around 2:45 a.m., leading to medics pronouncing two people dead at the scene, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed after hitting concrete wall in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after crash in South Austin, police said. Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Ben White Boulevard service road. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Jacqueline Rodriguez, was traveling with...
