FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Evansville street crews loaded with salt and ready to go
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say the Street Maintenance Department trucks are loaded with treated salt and prewet liquids. They say crews will begin pretreating our primary routes, and they’ll continue treating and clearing those routes throughout the night. City offices will be closed Friday and Monday...
Fire crews called to vacant house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a house on Evansville’s west side. It broke out around 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Street. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the second story when they arrived. They say they were able to...
West Side Nut Club approves over $30k for local food banks and shelters
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members with the West Side Nut Club say they have approved more than $30,000 for local food banks and shelters on Tuesday. They say they were able to operate below budget this fiscal year, which is where the funds came from. According to a press release,...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State. We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise. That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state...
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
Owensboro issues White Flag in the face of the incoming storm
The Daviess County Emergency Management has issued a White Flag event from Thursday to Monday.
New bleachers being installed at North Middle School stadium in Henderson
Indiana Shelter Cat Appears to Have Two Tails [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Obviously, Jane doesn't have two tails. But, it sure looks like she does when she sits like she is in the above Youtube thumbnail. One tail in the back and another that wraps...
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm
Weather cancels more events
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More events and businesses are announcing closings due to the winter storm. You can see our closings list here. Events canceled include Thursday’s home game for the UE women’s basketball team. [Related: Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold weather]. [Related: Forecast...
RDA awards additional $11.5 million to READI grant fund projects
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) has awarded an additional $11.5 million in Regional Economic + Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) grant funds toward five transformational projects in the Evansville region. According to a press release, the projects receiving READI funding will include the following:. Medical...
Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sewer Department will be closing Petersburg Road on Tuesday. They say that closure is expected to be on Petersburg Rd. between Petersburg Place and Greendale Road for sewer work. According to a release, the road will close Tuesday, December 20 and will reopen Wednesday,...
Warming Centers in the Tri-State
Here is the information for Warming Centers in the area in the event of a power outage.
EFD: One person displaced after outside deck catches fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to a late night fire on North Norman Avenue. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say neighbors were the ones who made the call for the fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, when crews arrived they...
Warrick County Animal Control offering a way to keep pets warm with dangerous temps expected
With a winter storm approaching the region, Warrick County Animal Control i offering anyone that lives in the county a crate for the week. Its all in a effort to encourage pet owners to bring their pets inside, and away from any extreme elements. They also have straw if needed.
Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening. This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road. Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m. Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls...
Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boulware Mission in Owensboro now offers gambling addiction treatment. That’s according to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling. The council says Boulware is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment. Services are available for men ages 18...
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
