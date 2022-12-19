ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathaniel Hackett hopes Broncos offense can keep momentum on final 3 games

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

ENGLEWOOD — The past two weeks have been unusual for the Broncos offense — in a good way.

They're actually scoring points, totaling 28 against the Chiefs last week and 24 against the Cardinals on Sunday. It's the best Denver's offense has looked all season, having scored 20-plus points only twice in the previous 12 games.

And a large part of that offensive production the past two weeks has come in the second half. In the last two games, the Broncos have scored a combined five touchdowns. In the previous 12 weeks, they only scored six second-half touchdowns. Against the Cardinals, Denver scored 21 unanswered after trailing 9-3 at halftime.

"I think the guys have done a really good job," coach Nathaniel Hackett said of his staff's halftime adjustments. "This week, we really emphasized sticking to the run game. Every week it's different. Every single time you go out there, it's different matchups for us, it's been different players on offense also. You want to make sure you put them in the right spot.

"That's our job and that's the fun part about this game. You love scoring points in the second half, but you want to put it all together for all four quarters."

It's clear to see the Broncos have made significant progress offensively the past two weeks. They're 6 of 6 in the red zone, after previously being 9 of 24 this season. And they're averaging 26 points per game, after previously averaging just over 14 points.

The Chiefs and Cardinals don't have the best defenses — they rank 18th and 32nd in scoring defense, respectively — but at this point, any progress is good progress. It was only a couple weeks ago they were on pace to have one of the worst offenses in franchise history. And while it's not great, there are three games left to continue to push things in the right direction offensively.

"Confidence is an important thing, without a doubt," Hackett said. "Watching (Brett Rypien) execute out there. Watching (Russell Wilson) execute the week before. Guys getting touchdowns. Jerry getting touchdowns. Eric Tomlinson getting a touchdown. The running backs running it in. We're not doing it one way. And I think that's something to build on. You're not just stuck on — you have to throw the ball to Jerry every time. You can do play action. You can run the ball. It's gives the defense a lot of different things. And I think the guys can really build on that because every week they're excited to see, 'hey, how can I get some points?' And that's what you want from the offense.

"It's definitely something you can build on."

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

