WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tips on safely heating your home as temperatures drop well below freezing
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures plummet, people will be cranking up the heat in an effort to heat their homes this weekend. From ovens to charcoal grills, Captain Matthew Sellers with Leland Fire Rescue says there are several ways people try to heat their homes that aren’t the safest ideas.
CFPUA reminds customers how to keep pipes safe in freezing temps
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY)– WWAY’s meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to dip below freezing starting Friday night. The Cape Fear Publicly Utility Authority is reminding people to take precautions to protect their pipes from the incoming artic blast. To help prevent pipes from bursting, CPFUA says that customers should...
Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas Eve, Day in decades
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An arctic blast is bringing record-breaking cold to much of the country. That air will surge into the Cape Fear on Friday, lasting through the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s Friday morning and quickly crash into the 30s by Friday...
Wilmington homeless population braces for cold weather as Warming Shelter prepares to open
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people across the Cape Fear are dealing with homelessness and it can be especially difficult for them this time of year as temperatures continue to drop. Blankets, empty food containers, and backpacks line the sidewalk at the corner of Third and Grace Streets...
Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne looking for blankets, towels ahead of arctic blast
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A local bird rescue needs help from the community ahead of a massive arctic blast that is expected to hit the Cape Fear right before Christmas. The nonprofit Skywatch Bird Rescue is looking for donations to help protect the birds from the cold after its washing machine just broke.
Fire involving Christmas tree damages home
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday evening. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. about a fire inside a home in the 200 block of East Brown Street. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said a mother and child, along with some pets,...
Sea Turtle Rescue releases formerly cold stunned turtle after year at facility
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center recently released a turtle they had been caring for since 2021. ‘Rosemary’ was sent back to the ocean earlier this week after coming to the center as a cold stunned juvenile green sea turtle.
Shallotte Doppler Radar undergoing important repairs next month
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service’s radar in Shallotte is about to undergo an important replacement project to one of its key components. The work is expected to begin on January 3rd and take about two weeks to complete, leaving the radar in better working condition.
Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays. WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.
Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
New Hanover County releases holiday recycling guide
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You’ll likely be left with lots of trash over the next several days as you unwrap numerous gifts from family and friends. But do you know what can be recycled and what can’t be?. New Hanover County has released a guideline...
Local shops available for last minute holiday shoppers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – If you have not finished your holiday shopping, time is starting to run out. There is no need to worry though, some local shops have you covered if you’re in need. Located near downtown Wilmington is “The Cargo District.” Many shops and different...
Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
Local comedy room holding fundraiser, clothing drive for ‘A Safe Place’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dead Crow Comedy Room and Lush Garden Bar are hosting a fundraiser for A Safe Place on Friday evening. The event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack Burk taking the stage. Tickets are $20...
What’s Happening: Community events happening on the holiday weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hanukkah is underway and Christmas Day is this Sunday. If you have guests from out-of-town visiting for the holidays, there are lots of fun things going on this weekend. __. The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is open both Friday and Saturday (Christmas Eve) but...
ILM expecting to be busy the week of Christmas
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With Christmas just days away, Wilmington International Airport expects to deal with a heavy week of air travel. According to officials at ILM, the busiest day for travel will be Wednesday. Jeff Bourk is the airport director. He says, no matter which day you...
Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays. Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway. People lined up on the...
Wilmington Police offers safety tips for holiday shoppers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many shoppers rush to complete their holiday shopping, Wilmington Police is offering reminders on how to ensure you remain safe when shopping. Lt. Leslie Irving says if you’re out shopping in the crowds, to stay alert, and be aware of your surroundings. Avoid...
Focus on safety as e-bike sales hike expected during holidays
(WWAY) — Records show nearly half a million electric bikes were sold in 2021, and new data shows sales are speeding up this year in advance of holiday gift-giving. Some Cape Fear-area organizations hope to ‘pedal’ safety tips for new bike owners. Carol Stein, Chair of the...
Pet Pals: 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is an 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound named Nemo. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very happy and easy-going, though he can get vocal during meals. Nemo was turned into the shelter due to the death of...
