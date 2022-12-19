Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Reminders for Winter Storm
Roads have been partially to completely covered with snow in eastern Iowa on Thursday, with travel not advised at times throughout the day to our southwest in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber is expecting “travel not advised” recommendations and road closures...
KCRG.com
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Engineer Expects Hazardous Roads Heading into Friday
Snow plows have been out on the highways in Delaware County, but County Engineer Rafe Koopman is expecting the roads to become very hazardous as we head into Friday. Koopman says the County Secondary Roads Department won’t be able to make much progress with getting the roads clean. If...
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council passes Five Flags proposal
With 7 weather alerts in effect for our area and Christmas in less than a week, plenty of people are preparing for the incoming chaos. DNR confident contaminated water didn’t enter Iowa River, according to email. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confident contaminated...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Beckman Catholic Voting for IHSAA’s Socio-Economic Proposal
Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville is joining many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, voting in favor of the IHSAA’s proposal to allow a socio-economic adjustment to each school’s BEDS enrollment for classification purposes. The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association has a vote...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
John William “Bill” Thibadeau, Jr.- Manchester
John William “Bill” Thibadeau, Jr., 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 23, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of John and Phyllis (Herman) Thibadeau. Bill was raised and educated in Manchester and was a 1968 graduate of Manchester High School.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids cocaine dealer sentenced to over a decade in federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to federal prison for working with others to distribute over 9 kilograms of cocaine. 26-year-old Paris Cullar pled guilty in May 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Court documents show that from November 2017...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather
Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse. A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten. Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new resource in...
hbsdealer.com
'Above and Beyond' at Spahn & Rose
The Iowa prodealer recognizes employees who have been problem solvers while putting forth their best effort for the company and customers. Iowa-based prodealer Spahn & Rose shines the spotlight on employees who demonstrate dedication. Lynn Lueken, an inside sales representative at the dealer’s Edgewood, Iowa location, and Dave Roche, accounting...
biztimes.biz
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments
The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is a low-barrier emergency shelter in Cedar Rapids for the homeless to stay warm during frigid conditions. However, even when there’s a blizzard in the forecast, there are those who say they’d prefer to take their chances out in the weather. One...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell, Sr. – Earlville
Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A. Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The. Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date....
KCRG.com
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency as storm approaches
The city of Cedar Rapids has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed. These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals.
