Delaware County, IA

Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Emergency Management Reminders for Winter Storm

Roads have been partially to completely covered with snow in eastern Iowa on Thursday, with travel not advised at times throughout the day to our southwest in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber is expecting “travel not advised” recommendations and road closures...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque City Council passes Five Flags proposal

With 7 weather alerts in effect for our area and Christmas in less than a week, plenty of people are preparing for the incoming chaos. DNR confident contaminated water didn't enter Iowa River, according to email. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confident contaminated...
DUBUQUE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Beckman Catholic Voting for IHSAA’s Socio-Economic Proposal

Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville is joining many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, voting in favor of the IHSAA’s proposal to allow a socio-economic adjustment to each school’s BEDS enrollment for classification purposes. The Iowa Boys High School Athletic Association has a vote...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

John William “Bill” Thibadeau, Jr.- Manchester

John William “Bill” Thibadeau, Jr., 72, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 23, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of John and Phyllis (Herman) Thibadeau. Bill was raised and educated in Manchester and was a 1968 graduate of Manchester High School.
MANCHESTER, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
hbsdealer.com

'Above and Beyond' at Spahn & Rose

The Iowa prodealer recognizes employees who have been problem solvers while putting forth their best effort for the company and customers. Iowa-based prodealer Spahn & Rose shines the spotlight on employees who demonstrate dedication. Lynn Lueken, an inside sales representative at the dealer’s Edgewood, Iowa location, and Dave Roche, accounting...
EDGEWOOD, IA
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say; Tony Freeman, Rose Law Group senior counsel who handles asset protection and estate planning, comments

The power of attorney for a woman with dementia stole the Iowa woman’s money and used it to gamble and buy her own house, according to federal authorities. Shanan Smith, 56, from Waterloo, Iowa, was recently sentenced to more than three years in prison, authorities said in a Dec. 16 news release. She was also ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the woman’s relatives.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell, Sr. – Earlville

Kenneth “Ken” Leroy Linderwell Sr., 80, of Earlville passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A. Celebration of Life for Ken will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The. Gathering Place in Manchester. The burial will take place at a later date....
EARLVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids declares snow emergency as storm approaches

The city of Cedar Rapids has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed. These routes are typically main arterials, bus routes, school zones, and areas near hospitals.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

