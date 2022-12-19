Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina eye surgeon implants 1st glaucoma device in region at ASC
A physician at N.C.-based Wilmington Eye performed the first successful implant of the iStent Infinite at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center. This marks the first time a glaucoma device has been implanted in either of the Carolinas. The implanted device – currently the smallest implantable medical device in the world –...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local brewery looks to help nonprofits in 2023
BRUSNWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — During the season of giving, one local brewery is looking to give back all year long. Brunswick Beer & Cider, located inside Brunswick Forest in Leland, is looking to help non-profits in 2023. The company whose sister company is Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington, has run this program for the past 6 years.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays. Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway. People lined up on the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local comedy room holding fundraiser, clothing drive for ‘A Safe Place’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dead Crow Comedy Room and Lush Garden Bar are hosting a fundraiser for A Safe Place on Friday evening. The event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack Burk taking the stage. Tickets are $20...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Non-profit feeds Wilmington homeless veterans Christmas dinner
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Surf City non-profit held a special dinner on Wednesday to show gratitude to homeless veterans in the Cape Fear. Paddle 4 Troops is focused on helping veterans, active military, and their families during hard times. On Wednesday night, the organization fed the homeless veterans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeless population braces for cold weather as Warming Shelter prepares to open
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people across the Cape Fear are dealing with homelessness and it can be especially difficult for them this time of year as temperatures continue to drop. Blankets, empty food containers, and backpacks line the sidewalk at the corner of Third and Grace Streets...
WECT
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fire involving Christmas tree damages home
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday evening. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. about a fire inside a home in the 200 block of East Brown Street. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said a mother and child, along with some pets,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Interactive map take Christmas light lovers to festive neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – ‘Tis the season for decorating homes with lights, holiday inflatables, and a holiday tradition that lights up neighborhoods throughout the Cape Fear. And seems like most people like Denise Bradley, do it for the enjoyment of others. “We do it because the people enjoy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tips on safely heating your home as temperatures drop well below freezing
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures plummet, people will be cranking up the heat in an effort to heat their homes this weekend. From ovens to charcoal grills, Captain Matthew Sellers with Leland Fire Rescue says there are several ways people try to heat their homes that aren’t the safest ideas.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington offering free on-street parking for holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking in downtown just in time for the holidays. Parking fees will be removed beginning Friday and will last through Tuesday, December 27th. Enforcement will resume on December 28th. Wilmington most-recently made parking free ahead of Thanksgiving...
foxwilmington.com
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bird Rescue in Castle Hayne looking for blankets, towels ahead of arctic blast
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A local bird rescue needs help from the community ahead of a massive arctic blast that is expected to hit the Cape Fear right before Christmas. The nonprofit Skywatch Bird Rescue is looking for donations to help protect the birds from the cold after its washing machine just broke.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
WECT
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays. WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.
