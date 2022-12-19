ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

beckersasc.com

North Carolina eye surgeon implants 1st glaucoma device in region at ASC

A physician at N.C.-based Wilmington Eye performed the first successful implant of the iStent Infinite at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center. This marks the first time a glaucoma device has been implanted in either of the Carolinas. The implanted device – currently the smallest implantable medical device in the world –...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local brewery looks to help nonprofits in 2023

BRUSNWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — During the season of giving, one local brewery is looking to give back all year long. Brunswick Beer & Cider, located inside Brunswick Forest in Leland, is looking to help non-profits in 2023. The company whose sister company is Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington, has run this program for the past 6 years.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Good Shepherd Center gives away hundreds of toys and groceries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local organization hoped to ease the financial stress some families may be facing as we head to the holidays. Hundreds of people visited the Good Shepherd Center on Wednesday, December 21, as it held a toy and grocery giveaway. People lined up on the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Non-profit feeds Wilmington homeless veterans Christmas dinner

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Surf City non-profit held a special dinner on Wednesday to show gratitude to homeless veterans in the Cape Fear. Paddle 4 Troops is focused on helping veterans, active military, and their families during hard times. On Wednesday night, the organization fed the homeless veterans...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emergency warming shelter temporarily opening in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With temperatures expected to dip below the 30s this upcoming weekend, an emergency shelter is opening for those experiencing homelessness. The Warming Shelter ILM is an overnight pop-up shelter that opens when temperatures drop below freezing for two consecutive nights. According to a news release, the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fire involving Christmas tree damages home

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday evening. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. about a fire inside a home in the 200 block of East Brown Street. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said a mother and child, along with some pets,...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Interactive map take Christmas light lovers to festive neighborhoods

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – ‘Tis the season for decorating homes with lights, holiday inflatables, and a holiday tradition that lights up neighborhoods throughout the Cape Fear. And seems like most people like Denise Bradley, do it for the enjoyment of others. “We do it because the people enjoy...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tips on safely heating your home as temperatures drop well below freezing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures plummet, people will be cranking up the heat in an effort to heat their homes this weekend. From ovens to charcoal grills, Captain Matthew Sellers with Leland Fire Rescue says there are several ways people try to heat their homes that aren’t the safest ideas.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington offering free on-street parking for holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking in downtown just in time for the holidays. Parking fees will be removed beginning Friday and will last through Tuesday, December 27th. Enforcement will resume on December 28th. Wilmington most-recently made parking free ahead of Thanksgiving...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays. WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.
WILMINGTON, NC

