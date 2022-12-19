Gwen Stefani Says a No Doubt Reunion Is Possible: ‘Anything Can Happen’

Gwen Stefani opened up on Monday (Dec. 19) about the possibility of No Doubt getting back together, her favorite holiday traditions and more.

“What are the odds of anything?” the star said in a profile for the Wall Street Journal when it came to a reunion with her old bandmates. “I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show . She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen. I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Related

Blake Shelton Explains Why Gwen Stefani Was 'Literally Sobbing' During 'The Voice' Finale

The So Cal-based foursome last came together a full decade ago for 2012’s Push and Shove , which itself was released 11 years after their previous album, 2001’s Rock Steady . Of course, since then, Stefani has served as a six-time coach on The Voice , met and married her husband Blake Shelton , launched a Las Vegas residency and released two more solo albums —2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like and 2017’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas .

“Blake likes to make new traditions every year,” Stefani added of celebrating the holidays with her country star hubby and three sons. “We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza. We’ve been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [1996’s Big Night ]. You can put anything in it.”

The couple also took a trip to Disneyland over the weekend, which the “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” singer happily shared on Instagram. “Had the most magical time at @disneyland!! all the pretty lights + decor felt like i was walking thru a winter wonderland !!” she captioned a video of the family’s Christmastime adventures in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Check out Gwen’s sweet trip to Disneyland below.