Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
news4sanantonio.com
Crystal's Cafe - known for their breakfast tacos - earns a perfect health inspection score
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate winner has been serving the north Zarzamora community for nearly 30 years. They're known for their breakfast tacos, and lunch plates, and for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. Welcome to Crystal’s Café open six days a week it gets started early. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Rock garden spreads healing, hope and kindness throughout Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas - In the middle of a Texas community marred by tragedy sits a garden created to bring comfort and healing. It was a dream for a San Antonio woman to build a kindness rock garden and she's done just that in Uvalde, sharing kindness one rock at a time.
news4sanantonio.com
Santa Claus surprises hundreds of shelter pets with warm Christmas meal
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society enjoyed a warm holiday meal Tuesday morning. This is the seventh year that Pawderosa Ranch organizes this paw-some holiday feast to bring some extra joy to shelter pets this holiday season. Staff members, volunteers,...
news4sanantonio.com
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
news4sanantonio.com
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome
SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
news4sanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE TONIGHT with near zero-degree wind chill
SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning tonight to Saturday at Noon. Wind Chill Warning tonight to Friday Morning. Wind Advisory until midnight. We briefly hit 62 for the high in San Antonio and now are watching temperatures tumble as the arctic cold front surges south of Bexar County. It'll be a bitterly cold evening in the 20s with wind chill temperatures from 7 to 14 this evening.
news4sanantonio.com
Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE WATCH: Arctic cold front will blast across San Antonio
Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Mostly cloudy today turning partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the Arctic cold front arrives.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing Kirby teen has been found
KIRBY, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Kirby Police Department received several leads and were told the young boy was seen with a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon on Foster. Police believe he may have been traveling away from Wagner and towards the Wal-Mart.
news4sanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
news4sanantonio.com
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. The woman identified as Sabrina Lynn Garcia was ejected from her car after rolling...
news4sanantonio.com
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 closed following incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
news4sanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
Comments / 0