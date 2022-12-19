ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B's Feast of Sharing provides hot meals for 10,000 San Antonians

SAN ANTONIO - Feeding the hungry during the holidays is an annual tradition for H-E-B. No one left the Convention Center hungry or without a friendly greeting today. The company's festive Feast of Sharing holiday party attracted 10,000 people who might struggle with food insecurity or finding companionship this time of year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rock garden spreads healing, hope and kindness throughout Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas - In the middle of a Texas community marred by tragedy sits a garden created to bring comfort and healing. It was a dream for a San Antonio woman to build a kindness rock garden and she's done just that in Uvalde, sharing kindness one rock at a time.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa

Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome

SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following west-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HARD FREEZE TONIGHT with near zero-degree wind chill

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Warning tonight to Saturday at Noon. Wind Chill Warning tonight to Friday Morning. Wind Advisory until midnight. We briefly hit 62 for the high in San Antonio and now are watching temperatures tumble as the arctic cold front surges south of Bexar County. It'll be a bitterly cold evening in the 20s with wind chill temperatures from 7 to 14 this evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HARD FREEZE WATCH: Arctic cold front will blast across San Antonio

Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Mostly cloudy today turning partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the Arctic cold front arrives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing Kirby teen has been found

KIRBY, Texas – Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Kirby Police Department received several leads and were told the young boy was seen with a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon on Foster. Police believe he may have been traveling away from Wagner and towards the Wal-Mart.
KIRBY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

