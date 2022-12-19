Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Lt. Gov. Proposes Up To $500 Rebate Checks From Mississippi
Some Mississippi residents may get some extra money next year, thanks to the latest proposal from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. The Republican leader of the Senate recently came up with his policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Hosemann’s policy priorities include sending $500 rebate checks from Mississippi, an increase in education spending, and more.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
impact601.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
Report shows cost of inflation on government spending in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A report by State Auditor Shad White showed the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. According to officials with the State Auditor’s Office, the purpose of the report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help […]
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
Timber sees mixed news during 2022 harvesting statewide
An increase in both the amount of timber harvested and delivered wood prices proved to be good ne...
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to send $500 rebate checks to taxpayers
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to send taxpayers rebate checks up to $500, increase education spending and push year-’round schooling and pre-K, and find fixes for the state’s health care crisis “not just for next year, but for the next generation.”. Some of his policy priorities for...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
mageenews.com
Auditor’s Report Shows State Agencies Pay High Cost of Inflation
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. JACKSON, Miss. – From fuel and electricity to food and asphalt, taxpayers are paying more for almost everything government agencies in Mississippi purchase. This finding comes from a report released today by State Auditor Shad White’s office showing some of the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. The purpose of this report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help public officials more effectively plan future budgets by anticipating these costs.
WAPT
Hosemann sets sights on improving education in Mississippi during upcoming session
JACKSON, Miss. — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann spoke Wednesday about what Mississippi accomplished last year and what's on tap for the state in the coming legislative session. One of those goals is a good education for students. Hosemann said he went to the classroom to observe and speak with educators about what they feel is best for young Mississippians.
Mississippi civil rights sites could be recognized by National Park Service
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) delivered the Mississippi Civil Rights Sites Special Resource Study to Congress. The study considers a variety of opportunities for the preservation, protection and interpretation of civil rights sites in Mississippi. Officials said the study identified nine sites in the state associated with the 1955 murder […]
wcbi.com
Ways to save on your energy bill amid subfreezing temperatures
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Energy costs are expected to rise as we try to stay warm in subfreezing temperatures this weekend. However, power companies in Mississippi are offering ways for you to save. The 4-County Electric Power Association recommends you turn your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter and turn...
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 9,760 power outages across Mississippi. In Central Mississippi, Hinds County and Madison County are experiencing the most outages, with Madison County experiencing 2,426 power outages and Hinds County with 1,379.
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
wxxv25.com
CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5 lottery numbers for December 20th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
WLOX
Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign
Judge Niel Harris said mass adoption events like these are only the beginning for the state of Mississippi. The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. Bay St. Louis Police Chief mourns fallen officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The police department is asking all monetary...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
