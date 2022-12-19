ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
ValueWalk

Lt. Gov. Proposes Up To $500 Rebate Checks From Mississippi

Some Mississippi residents may get some extra money next year, thanks to the latest proposal from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. The Republican leader of the Senate recently came up with his policy priorities for the 2023 legislative session. Hosemann’s policy priorities include sending $500 rebate checks from Mississippi, an increase in education spending, and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Report shows cost of inflation on government spending in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A report by State Auditor Shad White showed the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. According to officials with the State Auditor’s Office, the purpose of the report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Auditor’s Report Shows State Agencies Pay High Cost of Inflation

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. JACKSON, Miss. – From fuel and electricity to food and asphalt, taxpayers are paying more for almost everything government agencies in Mississippi purchase. This finding comes from a report released today by State Auditor Shad White’s office showing some of the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. The purpose of this report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help public officials more effectively plan future budgets by anticipating these costs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi civil rights sites could be recognized by National Park Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) delivered the Mississippi Civil Rights Sites Special Resource Study to Congress. The study considers a variety of opportunities for the preservation, protection and interpretation of civil rights sites in Mississippi. Officials said the study identified nine sites in the state associated with the 1955 murder […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Ways to save on your energy bill amid subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Energy costs are expected to rise as we try to stay warm in subfreezing temperatures this weekend. However, power companies in Mississippi are offering ways for you to save. The 4-County Electric Power Association recommends you turn your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter and turn...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 9,760 power outages across Mississippi. In Central Mississippi, Hinds County and Madison County are experiencing the most outages, with Madison County experiencing 2,426 power outages and Hinds County with 1,379.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion ornaments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This was First Lady Elee Reeves’ idea, to get decorations from all over the state to put in the Governor’s Mansion. She’s had a theme each year her husband, Gov. Tate Reeves, has been in office. In 2020, it was to honor the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign

Judge Niel Harris said mass adoption events like these are only the beginning for the state of Mississippi. The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. Bay St. Louis Police Chief mourns fallen officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The police department is asking all monetary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy