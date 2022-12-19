Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. JACKSON, Miss. – From fuel and electricity to food and asphalt, taxpayers are paying more for almost everything government agencies in Mississippi purchase. This finding comes from a report released today by State Auditor Shad White’s office showing some of the costs taxpayers will bear after inflation increased the cost of items government agencies purchase. The purpose of this report is to alert policymakers to the cost of inflation on government spending and to help public officials more effectively plan future budgets by anticipating these costs.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO