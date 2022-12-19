Read full article on original website
Fire damages Gardner house overnight
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission opens warming center for relief from bitter cold
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is providing warm refuge this week for anyone who needs to get out of the weather. Until 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, The Rescue Mission has opened up a warming center. Executive Director La Manda Broyles said they knew there would be...
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
WIBW
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office said just after 9:40 a.m. on...
WIBW
Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
WIBW
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
WIBW
Lawrence fire crews respond to two blazes as temperatures prepare to drop
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures were set to drop, fire crews in Lawrence responded to two infernos. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that crews had a busy 24 hours as they worked at a fire incident on Running Ridge Rd. LDCFM noted that the crews...
WIBW
Topeka-area road crews were ready for major winter storm on Thursday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area road crews weren’t caught off guard by the arrival of a major winter storm that descended on Topeka and northeast Kansas on Thursday morning. Tony Trower, the deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said he and his crews monitor the forecast about a week out.
WIBW
Dangerous wind chills with slick roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the dangerous wind chills. Just because the snow is over doesn’t mean the impacts still don’t exist. Blowing snow will continue tonight and tomorrow reducing visibility at times. The freezing rain last night before the transition to snow has also left untreated surfaces with black ice.
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
WIBW
Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
WIBW
Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
WIBW
Daughter grateful that, even in stressful time, health care workers go above and beyond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It can be easy to complain about things, which is why one Topeka woman wanted to be sure to recognize the team making a tough time for her family a little bit easier. Beverly Branson, 77, first fell ill in October. “We thought she was having...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
WIBW
Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
WIBW
Winter Weather Resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
WIBW
Lawrence police officer recovering from injuries suffered in fire response
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department said one of its officers is recovering after being injured in a house fire Thursday morning. LPD said the officer, along with three others, entered the home after spotting a vehicle in the driveway and seeing nobody outside the home. The officer...
WIBW
Officials work to identify victim of Jefferson Co. house fire
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are working to identify the victim of a house fire in Jefferson Co. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells 13 NEWS that just after 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to 9172 E. Lakeshore Dr. with reports of a fire.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
