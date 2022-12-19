ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka-area road crews were ready for major winter storm on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area road crews weren’t caught off guard by the arrival of a major winter storm that descended on Topeka and northeast Kansas on Thursday morning. Tony Trower, the deputy director of public works for the city of Topeka, said he and his crews monitor the forecast about a week out.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Dangerous wind chills with slick roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the dangerous wind chills. Just because the snow is over doesn’t mean the impacts still don’t exist. Blowing snow will continue tonight and tomorrow reducing visibility at times. The freezing rain last night before the transition to snow has also left untreated surfaces with black ice.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
SABETHA, KS
WIBW

Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
TECUMSEH, KS
WIBW

Winter Weather Resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy