Missouri State

Competitive tax code produces a season to be thankful for

By Aaron Hedlund
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
As we look back on Thanksgiving celebrations and enter the early stretches of the holiday season, Missourians have much to be grateful for.

While it is tempting to dwell on the numerous serious challenges our state and country face, America remains a bastion of prosperity that is the envy of much of the world, and Missouri — despite often being ignored by the coastal media — has much to offer in terms of high quality of life owing to its beautiful outdoors, affordable cost of living, and relatively low government burden.

After a productive special legislative session this fall, Missourians have one more thing to be thankful for: an increasingly pro-growth tax code that is making Missouri more competitive with other states. Prior to the most recent round of tax cuts this fall, Missouri in 2018 put in effect a series of state income tax cuts — its first in over a century — taking the 6% rate that most Missourians had been paying down to 5.9% and putting it on an incremental, fiscally responsible, downward glide path triggered by healthy state revenue growth.

The tax cuts amounted to an injection of growth serum into an economy that sorely needed help. For the two decades before the tax cuts started taking effect, Missouri’s average economic growth rate placed it at a dismal 46th place in the country.

Moreover, in the year before the tax-cut legislation became law, Missouri was a net loser to several of its neighbors in the income-migration race. More money left the state to Kansas from Missourians relocating there than the other way around. The same was true of Kentucky, Arkansas, and of course Tennessee, with its ultra-competitive tax code. The only neighbors that Missouri beat out were Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and perennial economic basket case Illinois.

In total, Missouri faced a 10% net income drain in the impact of people fleeing the state relative to those arriving.

To say that things have turned around dramatically since the first tax cut went into effect would be an overstatement, but for the first time in decades there are green shoots of economic optimism for the state. In 2018 and 2019, Missouri moved up 11 spots in the economic growth rankings and maintained a similar position in the first post-pandemic-lockdown year of 2021 in the presence of a lower 5.4% income tax.

Moreover, Missouri is now winning the income-migration race with Kansas, is tied with Arkansas, and is completely leaving Illinois in the dust, with 53% more income arriving from Illinois than going the other direction. Moreover, Missouri is attracting 80% more income from California than is leaving, compared to it being nearly a draw before the tax rate started coming down.

Missouri is far from being a growth leader, however. The state is still in the bottom half of the country, and far more people are leaving for Texas, Tennessee, and Florida — all of which lack an income tax — than are coming to Missouri from those states. In other words, now is not the time for complacency. Jefferson City seems to have gotten the message, with policymakers coming together this fall to accelerate and extend the previous tax cuts, culminating in a potential tax rate decline to 4.5% in the coming years.

This move represents a great down payment on pro-growth tax reform, but 4.5% should not be seen as a terminal point. Already, Iowa has put its tax rate on a glide path to sub-4%, and Arkansas’ new governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is putting the region on notice by talking about dispensing with the income tax there altogether.

Missouri should not allow itself to be caught flat-footed. Now is the time to seize the initiative and begin taking steps to further phase out the income tax, which considerable research finds — and real-world experience confirms — is a drag on state economic performance. Missouri’s recent tax-cutting experience demonstrates the positive effect of even small rate reductions, but the gangbusters growth in Texas, Tennessee, and Florida shows the true potential of bold and responsible thinking.

Just as the 2017 federal tax cuts produced disproportionate income growth for workers at the bottom and healthy federal revenues, so too will further pro-growth tax reform in Missouri. The best way we can celebrate Missouri’s recent achievements is to build upon them going forward.

Aaron Hedlund is chief economist at the Show-Me Institute.

Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

