Photo gallery: UWSP graduation

Wausau Pilot & Review

On Saturday, Dec. 17, nearly 600 UW-Stevens Point students from campuses at Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau crossed the stage as part of the Winter 2022 commencement ceremony.

Students from four colleges earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees. The Skyward Fieldhouse at the Stevens Point campus was full of family, friends, faculty and staff, cheering on the graduates.

Near the end of the ceremony, students traditionally touch a wooden replica of Old Main’s cupola to signify the completion of their educational journey. For these UW-Stevens Point students, it is just the beginning of their next adventure.

Scroll for photos:

All photos courtesy of UWSP