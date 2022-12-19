Read full article on original website
Metro News
I-79 crash claims life
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County
ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
WSAZ
1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
wchsnetwork.com
Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
WSAZ
UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have reopened to motorists. The road was shutdown following a two vehicle crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The road reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man last seen in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. They say that 33-year-old Michael Crouse was last seen on 20th St. in Huntington between March and May of 2021. They also say that he may have been in Las Vegas, Nevada in June of 2022. They say that he may […]
Metro News
Woman injured in St. Albans fire
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Kanawha County. Authorities said fire broke out in an apartment in the 700 block of 10th Street in St. Albans at about 3 a.m. A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Metro News
Man dies in attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. — Appalachian Power officials say an attempt to steal copper cable from an electrical sub-station Tuesday left one person dead and more than 600 customers without electricity in Raleigh County. “Somebody cut through the chain link fence and got inside the substation and unfortunately came in...
wymt.com
Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
Metro News
Man kills stepfather then himself in Lincoln County murder-suicide
RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
q95fm.net
Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
KRT bus, Nitro Police cruiser involved in crash in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m. No injuries or road closures were reported. 13 News has a crew […]
WSAZ
Crash temporarily closes Kanawha County roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said. The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership. A person was able to get out...
WDBJ7.com
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
