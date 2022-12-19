ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Metro News

I-79 crash claims life

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County

ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

WSAZ

Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE | Road reopens following two-vehicle crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have reopened to motorists. The road was shutdown following a two vehicle crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported. The road reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Metro News

Woman injured in St. Albans fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A woman was injured in a Wednesday morning fire in Kanawha County. Authorities said fire broke out in an apartment in the 700 block of 10th Street in St. Albans at about 3 a.m. A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Metro News

Man dies in attempted copper theft in Raleigh County

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. — Appalachian Power officials say an attempt to steal copper cable from an electrical sub-station Tuesday left one person dead and more than 600 customers without electricity in Raleigh County. “Somebody cut through the chain link fence and got inside the substation and unfortunately came in...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Metro News

Man kills stepfather then himself in Lincoln County murder-suicide

RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes Kanawha County roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said. The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership. A person was able to get out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

