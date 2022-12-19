ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Deadly crash in Belmont under investigation

BELMONT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Waldo County. On Monday around 8:11 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated. According to the release, Tambara...
BELMONT, ME
WGME

Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police located and stopped a vehicle on Dec. 19 at around 2 p.m. after they were notified of a possibly impaired driver. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old Michelle Heald of Waldoboro, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Dec. 20.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′09″...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Police investigating shooting in Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
HALLOWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
MACHIAS, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 22 update: Midcoast adds 29 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy