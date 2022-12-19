Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Deadly crash in Belmont under investigation
BELMONT, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Waldo County. On Monday around 8:11 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 131 in Belmont, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated. According to the release, Tambara...
WGME
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
WMTW
Police: Drugs found on Florida man who crashed car into tree following chase in Lewiston
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he fled a traffic stop then crashed into a tree in Lewiston. Early Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer noticed a car with Florida license plates stopped at a light at the intersection of Court and Spring streets. When the...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
Massachusetts man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, found in Maine attic
A Massachusetts man who escaped a police standoff in November was found and arrested in an attic in Waterville, Maine on Monday, according to Maine State Police. As they were executing a search warrant at 224 County Road in Waterville, a crisis negotiation team from the Maine State Police attempted to contact Diego Martinez, 31, for hours on Dec. 19.
wabi.tv
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police located and stopped a vehicle on Dec. 19 at around 2 p.m. after they were notified of a possibly impaired driver. Police identified the operator of the vehicle as 45-year-old Michelle Heald of Waldoboro, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page Dec. 20.
wabi.tv
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway around 3pm today. The robbery suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5′09″...
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
wabi.tv
Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
newscentermaine.com
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
Maine woman sentenced in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A Maine woman convicted in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son — a crime that led to child welfare reforms in the state — was sentenced to 47 years in prison on Tuesday. Jessica Trefethen, 36, of Stockton Springs, was convicted of...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 22 update: Midcoast adds 29 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
WGME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
