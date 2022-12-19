Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Gulfport woman celebrates 100 years of life
A woman from Gulfport celebrated a huge achievement by hitting triple digits. Ethelyn Mozingo, lovingly known as memaw by her 14 grand and great grandchildren, just turned one hundred years old. She spent the day surrounded by friends and family. Mozingo grew up in Petal before settling on the Coast....
wxxv25.com
Steeds Collision surprises woman with new car in Biloxi
The team at Steeds Collision helped spread some Christmas joy by surprising one woman with some new wheels. James Steed, along with several partners, surprised 34-year-old Rachel Ellis with a white 2013 Toyota Corolla at his shop. Ellis lost her hearing when she was a baby and had a difficult...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula PD honoring former and current K9 officers with ornaments
The Pascagoula Police Department is honoring their furry officers!. The Christmas tree at the station is honoring the current K9 officers as well as pups from the past. One ornament gives memory to K9 Miso. Miso retired from service in 2015 and passed at his former handler’s home in 2020.
wxxv25.com
Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day
Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
wxxv25.com
Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving represent Coast in U.S. Army Bowl
On Saturday, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl took place in Frisco, Texas and the two star players from this year’s 5A South State Championship game, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving, were on the same team this time. They were the only two All-Americans from the...
wxxv25.com
D’Iberville Elementary named a national Distinguished School
D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District has been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools for Mississippi. A project of the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three...
wxxv25.com
Picayune Running Back Dante Dowdell signs with Oregon Ducks, Zavion Coleman with Louisiana
Back in May, Picayune running back Dante Dowdell put on quite the show at his commitment ceremony, trying on three different sets of gloves before finally landing on Oregon. Between then and now, Dowdell is the proud owner of another 5A State Championship, but that’s the only thing that’s changed as he stays true to the Ducks seven months later.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard signs with Alabama Crimson Tide
On the first day of winter, high school football players from across the country started the first day of the rest of their lives. It was certainly a National Signing Day to remember on the Coast featuring three of the state’s top six recruits according to both ESPN and 24/7 Sports.
wxxv25.com
Shop with a Cop benefitting members of Boys and Girls Club
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received an early Christmas present: a hundred-dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Twenty-six children were hand selected to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy in Gulfport. Each child was given a gift card and paired up with a local deputy to roam the aisles.
wxxv25.com
Suspects wanted in commercial burglary in George County
George County deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4 Mile Truck Stop. Deputies were told two men entered the business around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and stole a large amount of cash. The suspects were seen driving a Chrysler Sedan with a personalized Alabama tag that...
wxxv25.com
Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
wxxv25.com
Suspect in November murder case now in custody
A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
wxxv25.com
Test component for future rocket was lifted into place at Stennis Space Center
An important milestone for future space travel has been reached in our backyard. A crucial test was completed at Stennis Space Center for a component that will be aboard the space launch system. A test stand for one of the stages of the rocket was lifted into place to simulate...
wxxv25.com
Moss Point football’s Jamarious Brown signs with Ole Miss Rebels
Less than two weeks ago, NBA Superstar Devin Booker returning home to Moss Point to retire his number 2 Tigers jersey in the rafters. Today, the next generation of great talent to come out of the River City, Jamarious Brown using that same gym on National Signing Day. This morning,...
wxxv25.com
Poplarville couple jailed on drug, weapon charges
Pearl River Sheriff’s Department have charged a Poplarville couple on drug and weapons charges after a search of their home Thursday morning. Vickie Boyd, 60, and Joseph “Joey” Boyd, 60, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm. Joey Boyd also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wxxv25.com
Students enjoy Winter Camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art
While school is out for winter break, students are enjoying a winter-themed art camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The three-day art camp started yesterday. Children ages 9 to 14 have been focusing on holiday motifs and the landscapes and living things that emerge when the nights are long and the temperatures drop.
wxxv25.com
Officials offer cold weather tips ahead of frigid weather
With a winter blast of cold air heading our way this week, we checked in with Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton on how to prepare for the frigid temperatures. First of all, it’s essential to stay warm both inside and when you head outside. Having layers of dry clothes on including hats and gloves and socks will be crucial.
Comments / 0