Waveland, MS

wxxv25.com

Gulfport woman celebrates 100 years of life

A woman from Gulfport celebrated a huge achievement by hitting triple digits. Ethelyn Mozingo, lovingly known as memaw by her 14 grand and great grandchildren, just turned one hundred years old. She spent the day surrounded by friends and family. Mozingo grew up in Petal before settling on the Coast....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Steeds Collision surprises woman with new car in Biloxi

The team at Steeds Collision helped spread some Christmas joy by surprising one woman with some new wheels. James Steed, along with several partners, surprised 34-year-old Rachel Ellis with a white 2013 Toyota Corolla at his shop. Ellis lost her hearing when she was a baby and had a difficult...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Eleven kids find forever homes at Jackson County Mass Adoption Day

Eleven children will get to experience Christmas with their forever families for the first time. A merry day at the Jackson County Courthouse as 11 children enjoyed an early Christmas present, they were granted their forever families through adoption. This ceremony was extra special to Judge Neil Harris because he gained his sixth grandchild through adoption. “We’re making life changes and since I’ve had adoption in my family and have gotten a grandchild, then it is personal to me and I know how personal it is to these families. Most importantly, today we had a Christmas miracle.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

D’Iberville Elementary named a national Distinguished School

D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District has been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools for Mississippi. A project of the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Shop with a Cop benefitting members of Boys and Girls Club

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast received an early Christmas present: a hundred-dollar shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Twenty-six children were hand selected to ‘shop with a cop’ at Academy in Gulfport. Each child was given a gift card and paired up with a local deputy to roam the aisles.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspects wanted in commercial burglary in George County

George County deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4 Mile Truck Stop. Deputies were told two men entered the business around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and stole a large amount of cash. The suspects were seen driving a Chrysler Sedan with a personalized Alabama tag that...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold weather shelters opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

As a stretch of cold weather is set to enter our area, cold weather shelters are opening up across South Mississippi. In Harrison County, the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center on Automall Parkway in D’Iberville will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5 p.m. each night. CTA will provide transportation to that shelter. You can reach out to them by calling 228-896-8080.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspect in November murder case now in custody

A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Gulfport has been arrested. According to the Harrison County jail docket, 28-year-old Royce Barthelemy was booked into the jail about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million dollars.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Moss Point football’s Jamarious Brown signs with Ole Miss Rebels

Less than two weeks ago, NBA Superstar Devin Booker returning home to Moss Point to retire his number 2 Tigers jersey in the rafters. Today, the next generation of great talent to come out of the River City, Jamarious Brown using that same gym on National Signing Day. This morning,...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Poplarville couple jailed on drug, weapon charges

Pearl River Sheriff’s Department have charged a Poplarville couple on drug and weapons charges after a search of their home Thursday morning. Vickie Boyd, 60, and Joseph “Joey” Boyd, 60, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm. Joey Boyd also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

Students enjoy Winter Camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art

While school is out for winter break, students are enjoying a winter-themed art camp at Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The three-day art camp started yesterday. Children ages 9 to 14 have been focusing on holiday motifs and the landscapes and living things that emerge when the nights are long and the temperatures drop.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Officials offer cold weather tips ahead of frigid weather

With a winter blast of cold air heading our way this week, we checked in with Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton on how to prepare for the frigid temperatures. First of all, it’s essential to stay warm both inside and when you head outside. Having layers of dry clothes on including hats and gloves and socks will be crucial.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

