Two accused of stealing trailer from Sunnyside arrested
Two people accused of stealing a flatbed trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School were arrested. Claudia Isla, 47, and Luis Sanchez, 36 were arrested. At about 8:45 a.m. Thurdsay, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary School. TCSO stated Deputies during their investigation learned the...
PPD SWAT assists in the arrest of two on firearms charges
The Porterville Police Department's SWAT team and a special unit from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on firearms charges. Joshua Schwenn, 33, and Michael Atkinson, 23, both of Porterville were arrested. At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Porterville Police Department's SWAT team responded to the sub 100...
Terra Bella woman accused of vandalizing Carl Smith School arrested
A woman accused of vandalizing Carl Smith Middle School in Terra Bella has been arrested. Jazmin Monique Niemetschek Suarez was arrested. Just after 8 a.m. Monday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel...
PFD recognized for saving woman trapped in burning house
During Tuesday's regular meeting of the Porterville City Council, more than a dozen Porterville Fire Department personnel were recognized for their response to an emergency situation. Porterville Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn stood before the dais on Tuesday night to present them a breakdown of a structure fire PFD responded to...
Council concerned over Brookside Development
At Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council, the Brookside subdivision was a topic of major discussion as concerns over traffic congestion in the area were expressed by several members of the council. The council began their discussion on Tuesday by considering a draft resolution accepting an irrevocable offer...
'We Love You, G:' Gonzales' 'My Farewell' featured in Folklorico performance
A night to cherish and remember titled “My Farewell” is what Director John Gonzales, fondly known as Mr. G., left his students, families, friends and fans Friday night following his farewell performance at a packed-to-capacity crowd at the Buck Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium during the 20th anniversary of his Ballet Folklorico Oro de Mexico performance.
Race issue causing controversy at BC; Corkins clarifies 'cull' comment
An issue in which African-American students and faculty at Bakersfield College have made claims they have been unfairly treated by a faculty coalition on campus and it has created an uncomfortable environment for them came to a head at the December 13 Kern Community College District board meeting. And John...
Volunteers again enjoy Christmas Bird Count
Times have changed and people enjoy watching birds as was demonstrated by the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird County on Sunday at SCICON and Circle J-Norris Ranch. Contemporary conservationists and naturalists of the 21st century take photographs of birds and use the E-bird app and identification guides. In the 1940's...
