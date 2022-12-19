Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO