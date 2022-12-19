ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wnky.com

Wanted man charged with impersonating a peace officer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man has been arrested after police say he impersonated an officer in September. On Sept. 28, Bowling Green police said they were notified of a man driving a black sedan that had approached two Potter Gray Elementary School students walking home from school and offered them candy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery

Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Police: Woman transported, suspect in custody after Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot in the upper arm and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Madison, Metro Police confirm. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the victim was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center by Nashville Fire Department. The suspect fled on...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Enters Plea In East 2nd Street Shooting

A Cadiz man charged in connection to a February 2020 shooting in Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Travis Mayes was charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot Derrell Bateman in the abdomen on East 2nd Street. Bateman was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and identified Mayes as the shooter.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man charged with murder in death investigation of Auburn woman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Auburn woman. On Sunday, Dec. 11 around 8 a.m., Franklin police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends of Felecia Peacock, 50, found her unconscious in her hotel room.
AUBURN, KY
WSMV

Metro Police identify, arrest man who fled from stolen vehicle

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who fled from police in a stolen vehicle a month ago has been identified and taken into custody. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Reginald Harding Jr., 27, evaded arrest in November after crashing into a car during heavy traffic. Harding was driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger when he hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
NASHVILLE, TN

