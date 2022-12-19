Read full article on original website
Related
Mandy Rose has made $500,000 on FanTime since WWE release
Rose's agent says she will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas.
Popculture
WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos
Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
The Ringer
John Cena Comes Back, Weird Teddy Hart Stories, and We Have New Merch!!!
Sam Roberts of the huge Notsam Wrestling podcast joins his friends Rosenberg and SGG for a conversation about:. —New Cheap Heat shirts on the website Rosenberg hastily created last night (2:20) —The Teddy Hart documentary and stories of the guys’ weird encounters with Hart (and his flying cats?) through the...
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
