Popculture

WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos

Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
The Ringer

John Cena Comes Back, Weird Teddy Hart Stories, and We Have New Merch!!!

Sam Roberts of the huge Notsam Wrestling podcast joins his friends Rosenberg and SGG for a conversation about:. —New Cheap Heat shirts on the website Rosenberg hastily created last night (2:20) —The Teddy Hart documentary and stories of the guys’ weird encounters with Hart (and his flying cats?) through the...

