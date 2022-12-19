Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today
Best Buy has some great TV deals right now including a huge $300 off the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to only $500 for a limited time. Ideally suited for anyone keen to get a big screen experience without spending a fortune, the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV is fantastic value for your living room setup. It’s unlikely to stay this price for long so snap it up now while you still have the chance. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
This ultra-portable Windows 11 laptop is discounted to $100 today
Here’s one of the cheapest laptop deals that you can take advantage of today — the Asus E210 for a very affordable $100, which is less than half its original price of $230 following a $130 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail the offer, so if you don’t want to miss out, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is back
If you missed out on the Meta Quest 2 deal that was super popular during Black Friday, you’ll be delighted to see that it’s back on sale at Best Buy. For $350, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, saving you $50 off the usual price and snagging you an extra game in the form of Resident Evil 4. A great way to feel more immersed in your gaming time, this is sure to be a big hit with the whole household. We don’t know how long this deal is sticking around for, so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast
Impressively, AirPods deals have got even better today with Walmart offering Apple AirPods (2nd generation) for just $90. Normally priced at $119, you save $29 off the usual price. These are slightly older AirPods than the latest 3rd-generation ones, and they lack a wireless charging case, but other than that, you’re getting all the ease of AirPods for a far lower price than usual. Let’s take a look at what you need to know. Alternatively, hit the buy button now if you’ve been waiting for this offer.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’ve been looking for the latest in TV tech, but were afraid of the prices, we’ve got some good news for you today. You can get a 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for only $1,800 while this deal lasts. To put that into perspective, this TV usually costs $2,800 so you’re getting a $1,000 discount off the full price. It’s one of the most intensive TV’s of the year, but with a deal that is equally intensive amongst our OLED TV deals picks it is the time to buy.
Digital Trends
Get this $199 Apple Watch deal before it’s gone (with holiday delivery)
One of the best Apple Watch deals around has just landed, and it’s already flying off the shelves! The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) could be yours today for just $199, down from $279, saving you $80. You’d expect this deal to sell out, and it looks like it’s already going that way, so if you want to grab yourself an Apple Watch for less, this is your chance. Make sure you check out now, before it’s too late!
Digital Trends
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 50% off today
The new year is coming quick, and along with it a great chance to reinvent yourself and your career. If you’re aiming for a work from home life, or already have one, that might mean an upgrade in your equipment to show a commitment in upholding your half of the work from home bargain. Why not do that with one of our favorite Dell work from home laptops while it is on a massive sale? Right now at Dell, you can get the Vostro 3420 for just $559. It is usually priced at $1,113, so you’ll be saving $554 on the purchase. There are also a wide range of discounts on Dell’s basic service and ProSupport plans, as well as the Accidental Damage Service plan, making this the best of our laptop deals to get your work year started on the best foot.
Digital Trends
The best budget routers you can buy right now
Routers have gotten expensive of late, especially if you're looking for something top-of-the-line. But not everyone needs the latest features and speeds. Fortunately, you can get a reliable router today without spending a whole lot of money, and that's likely enough for the average home. We’ve picked some of the...
Digital Trends
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is unbelievable
If you’ve been struggling to grab a new console, Walmart is here to give you a break. Not only is the Xbox Series S in stock and available, it’s actually on sale. Right now you can grab the new Xbox Series S for only $240 at Walmart, an incredible $59 off the usual price of $299. If you buy it now, it will even arrive before Christmas. Grab it before it sells out!
Digital Trends
65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV is back down to its lowest-ever price
If you’re looking for one of the best OLED TV deals around, you’re going to love the TV deals Best Buy has right now. Today, you can buy the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV for $1,300, saving you $600 off the usual price of $1,900. A tremendous price cut, it gives you all the benefits of an OLED display while also giving you a huge TV to watch movies or play games on. We don’t know how long this deal will last for so if it sounds perfect to you, hit the buy button before you miss out.
Digital Trends
Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays
Nintendo fans, we have one of the best gaming deals around for you right here. You can play Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, and all the latest Nintendo games on the Nintendo Switch for less with this deal, taking home the Nintendo Switch with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons for just $299, down from $340. That’s a huge saving of $41 that you could spend on accessories or new games in the Nintendo Online Store. Hurry though — this deal isn’t going to stick around forever!
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
4 things you could do with unwanted Christmas gifts
Receiving an unwanted Christmas gift can feel awkward as well as wasteful. But if you really don’t think you’ll ever get around to wearing yet another novelty reindeer jumper or pair of socks, there may be ways you could put these items to better use.“If you’re on the receiving end of a gift that isn’t perhaps to your taste, it’s better to do something about it as soon as possible, rather than let it gather dust in a cupboard,” says Elle McAtamney from TopCashback.co.uk.Firstly, she suggests seeing if the item can be returned. If the gift-giver has included a gift...
Digital Trends
This 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor is $350 off right now
Continuing its reign of offering some of the best monitor deals, Samsung has a great deal on the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Normally priced at $1,200, you can now buy it for $850. While that’s still expensive, this is a fantastic investment for dedicated gamers with the money spare or anyone that wants extra screen space. You’ll need to be quick though as this is a strictly limited-time-only offer. Here’s why it’s worth paying attention to.
Digital Trends
There’s still time to get an Apple Pencil delivered for the holidays
Wondering what to buy the artist or graphic designer in your life this festive season? Why not treat them to the Apple Pencil? With delivery in time for the holidays, you can grab the 1st Gen Apple Pencil right now for $95 from Amazon. Don’t hesitate though — if you don’t place your order today, you may need to wait until the new year for your stylus to arrive.
Digital Trends
Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra discounted for the holidays
If you’ve been checking out tablet deals with your eye on all things Samsung, you’ll love the sale going on right now at Samsung direct. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, all at substantial discounts. To help you decide what to buy, read on while we take you through your options.
Digital Trends
Verizon’s cheapest 5G unlimited plan just got even cheaper
Verizon is one of the top service providers in the world, and now it’s sweetening the deal on its cheapest unlimited 5G plan. Currently, Verizon offers a handful of different service options, with the Welcome Unlimited plan being its cheapest. An end-of-the-year deal, however, is reducing the price of...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off today
One of the best monitor deals today comes from the expert in the field — Samsung. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor for $2,500 instead of $3,500. A considerable saving of $1,000, we’re not saying this is exactly impulse buy territory, but if you’re keen to get the absolute best monitor technology in your home, this is a huge saving and an ideal time to buy. As always, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so it’s sensible to hit buy now rather than wait. If you need a little more convincing, read on while we tell you all about it.
Digital Trends
There’s a huge sale happening on 2-in-1 Chromebook laptops today
A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard with the ease of using a tablet, according to our laptop buying guide, while Chromebooks are devices that offer snappy performance even with low-end components because their operating system, Google’s Chrome OS, utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. You’ll get the best of both worlds if you purchase a 2-in-1 Chromebook, many of which are currently on sale from Best Buy. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve gathered the retailer’s best Chromebook deals that are also 2-in-1 devices, so that you can finalize your purchase as soon as possible while the offers are still online.
Comments / 0