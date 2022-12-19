Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Fitch star delivers emotional speech at college signing
Smith was a member of WKBN's Big 22 and is a Division II all-state third team selection in 2022
Warren JFK lineman signs with Division I program
Valent made 59 consecutive starts with 19 playoff games over the last four years with the Eagles, earning a spot on WKBN's 5 Blocks of Granite.
East Liverpool offensive line anchor officially signs
The 6 foot 5 inch tall senior graded out at 95 percent this year with 81 pancake blocks during his senior season for the Potters.
WFMJ.com
South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave
The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
Early Signing Day: Complete list of local athletes headed to college
Local student athletes made their college choices official by signing National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day.
Leading money-winning jockey suspended at racino
The jockey who's the leading money winner during the current meet at Austintown's Mahoning Valley Race Course has been suspended for 30 days for his lack of effort during a race in November.
WFMJ.com
YSU men's hoops knocks off Central Michigan
The Youngstown State men's basketball team went on the road and knocked off Central Michigan, 76-65. YSU shot over 56% from the field. Dwayne Cohill lead the way for the Penguins with 26 points. Malek Green had 16 points, while Brandon Rush added 15. YSU improves to 9-4. The Penguins...
Canfield quarterback officially bound for the Big Ten
Lowry holds the Cardinals all-time record for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns
WFMJ.com
Penguins top Mount Vernon Nazarene 79-42 for seventh straight win
The Youngstown State women's basketball team controlled the middle two quarters to pull away for a 79-42 victory over Mount Vernon Nazarene on Wednesday morning at Beeghly Center. The Penguins have now won seven straight decisions, and they'll have a seven-day break from competition for the holidays. Youngstown State is...
Farrell off to best start since 2013 as Steelers race past West Middlesex
For the Steelers, Nasir O'Kane had a team-high 24 points on the night.
gozips.com
Akron Football Unveils Talented 16-Member Early 2023 Signing Class
AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron football program, under the leadership of second-year head coach Joe Moorhead, has unveiled a 16-member signing class for 2023. Moorhead and his staff have assembled a decorated and talented 2023 early-signing class. The 16-member group is one comprised of exciting mix of veteran players, as well as a group of 13 newcomers.
27 First News
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
27 First News
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
whbc.com
Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?
Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
Browns’ game Saturday is expected to be only the 4th game in history played at below 15 degrees
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nobody will blame you if you’re already making plans on how to dress appropriately for when the Cleveland Browns face off against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The current forecast for the weather is a high of 13 degrees and a low of 7 degrees, with a 40% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
27 First News
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Police pursuit leads to crash in Youngstown
A portion of Market Street near the bridge by E. Woodland Avenue was blocked Thursday afternoon, but it has since reopened.
explore venango
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire
Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene.
