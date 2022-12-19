ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave

The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU men's hoops knocks off Central Michigan

The Youngstown State men's basketball team went on the road and knocked off Central Michigan, 76-65. YSU shot over 56% from the field. Dwayne Cohill lead the way for the Penguins with 26 points. Malek Green had 16 points, while Brandon Rush added 15. YSU improves to 9-4. The Penguins...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Penguins top Mount Vernon Nazarene 79-42 for seventh straight win

The Youngstown State women's basketball team controlled the middle two quarters to pull away for a 79-42 victory over Mount Vernon Nazarene on Wednesday morning at Beeghly Center. The Penguins have now won seven straight decisions, and they'll have a seven-day break from competition for the holidays. Youngstown State is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
gozips.com

Akron Football Unveils Talented 16-Member Early 2023 Signing Class

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron football program, under the leadership of second-year head coach Joe Moorhead, has unveiled a 16-member signing class for 2023. Moorhead and his staff have assembled a decorated and talented 2023 early-signing class. The 16-member group is one comprised of exciting mix of veteran players, as well as a group of 13 newcomers.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?

Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
OIL CITY, PA
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

