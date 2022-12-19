Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Tigers Sweep Fort Dodge in Girls and Boys Basketball
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Basketball Teams were finally back in action after a nearly 2-week hiatus due to weather. Monday night the Dodgers of Fort Dodge came to town for an inter-conference dual. Here are the Highlights from both games on News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD.
Iowa State cancels basketball games this week
(Ames) With a winter storm watch for Central Iowa in effect from Wednesday evening through late Friday, Iowa State’s Dec. 21 men’s basketball game vs. Omaha and its Dec. 22 women’s basketball game vs. Drake have been cancelled due to potential severe weather conditions, and will not be made up, the Cyclone Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning.
cyclonefanatic.com
QUOTEBOOK: What Matt Campbell said about his 2023 recruiting class individually
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual National Signing Day press conference. Below are quotes from him on some of the new Cyclones. On the 2023 recruiting class overall:. “You know, we’re we’re really, really proud of what we put together in this recruiting class....
kiwaradio.com
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Ryan Long, 40, of Spencer
Funeral services for 40-year-old Ryan Long of Spencer will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ryan’s name.
siouxlandnews.com
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does
AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
weareiowa.com
Police identify driver killed in Monday Nevada crash
60-year-old Donald Edward Borcherding, of Ankeny, lost control and hitting a bridge. He was declared dead at the scene.
1380kcim.com
Stuart Man Airlifted With Serious Injuries Following Tuesday Night Crash
A Stuart man was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was pinned between two vehicles in a Guthrie County crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 7:27 p.m. near the intersection of White Pole Road and Adair Street on the west edge of Stuart. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on the south side of the road due to maintenance issues. Forty-four-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart was standing between the cars when one was struck by an eastbound 1992 Dodge W250, operated by 74-year-old Jimmie Easley of Earlham. Wells sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 21
Plymouth County’s Board of Supervisors approved per capita rates to support the county Communication Center for the next fiscal year. Sheriff Jeff Te Brink requested a one dollar per capita increase in 2023-24, from 8 to 9 dollars. Similar 1-dollar increases were approved for the last two fiscal years. The Board approved the request. These charges are billed to each community in the county. The amount billed depends on the community’s population.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Estherville Approves Budget Adjustments
Estherville, IA (KICD) — It is budget time for most County and City councils, and the Estherville City Council is making some adjustments to account for their new aquatic center. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the adjustments won’t have any impact on other city projects or property taxes. She...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Black Hills Energy Offers Advice on Staying Warm and Safe As Temperatures Plummet
Spencer, IA (KICD)– When the snow ends on Thursday, much of the Upper Midwest is going to be going into the deep freeze when it comes to temperatures. Lynn Porter from Black Hills Energy tells KICD News when it comes to extreme cold, there are ways to stay warm while also being energy efficient.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Building in Sibley Destroyed in Morning Fire
Sibley, IA (KICD) — A building housing twelve semis was a total loss in an early morning fire in Sibley Thursday. Chief Ken Huls says an employee and Deputy attempted to put out an electrical fire in one of the trucks at Bosma Poultry, but it spread too quickly.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI
SHELDON—A 47-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gabriel Justin Moser stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
