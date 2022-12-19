Thousands of Uber drivers go on strike, demanding better wages

(WTAJ)– If you had a bit of trouble catching an Uber in the morning, it could be because of the more than a thousand drivers who went on strike today.

There was a caravan of Uber drivers if you will that made its way over to the courts here in lower Manhattan from Brooklyn. The thousands of Uber drivers who are part of this protest resulted in a traffic nightmare this morning causing portions of the Brooklyn Bridge to be shut down to traffic.

But Uber drivers we spoke to say it shows that there’s power in numbers and they hope this effort will get Uber to pay up.

“We expect thousands of drivers to show up today to say Uber, it’s Christmas,” Uber Driver Michelle Dottin said. “Why would you stop a raise? Why would you just want to hold a raise?”

Drivers made their voices heard in front of the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse accompanied with signs and banners. Demanding Uber drop their lawsuit and New York courts side with the taxi and limousine commission and app drivers.

“We want to be able to provide a service efficiently, but we want to be treated fairly as drivers,” Dottin said.

The strike began at midnight. It comes after Uber sued to block wage increases approved by the city’s taxi and limousine commission. The increase was supposed to go into effect today but will now be put on hold until a hearing in late January.

These ride-sharing app drivers were set to earn just over seven percent more per minute and 24 percent more per mile. But, Uber said the increase would force it to shell out up to 23 million dollars more a month, and increase rider fares.

“We deserve it, and this is what we have to do,” uber Driver Pedro Acosta said. “They will have to turn and accept what we are asking for.”

In a statement Uber told CBS, “existing TLC rules continue to provide for an annual review tied to the rate of inflation; that’s one reason why driver pay has gone up 38.4% since 2019.”

The taxi and limousine commission plans to appeal the ruling. The next court hearing on this case will now be on Jan. 31.

