KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
Ryan Long, 40, of Spencer
Funeral services for 40-year-old Ryan Long of Spencer will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ryan’s name.
Spirit Lake Protective Agency Making Progress on Watershed Project
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A recent land purchase along the Iowa-Minnesota border is the latest step in a project to help improve water quality in Spirit Lake. The North Watershed Project is something the Spirit Lake Protective Agency has been working on for some time according to SLPA Vice President John Smeltzer.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Buena Vista and several other area counties from noon on Wednesday until 6pm Friday. Blizzard conditions are possible, with total snow accumulations of between four and eight inches possible, and winds possibly gusting into the mid 40's. The Storm Lake weather forecast is currently calling for a total of three inches of snow on Wednesday, with wind gusts as high as 35 miles-per-hour.
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
