The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Buena Vista and several other area counties from noon on Wednesday until 6pm Friday. Blizzard conditions are possible, with total snow accumulations of between four and eight inches possible, and winds possibly gusting into the mid 40's. The Storm Lake weather forecast is currently calling for a total of three inches of snow on Wednesday, with wind gusts as high as 35 miles-per-hour.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO