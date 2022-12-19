Read full article on original website
No. 8 Story of 2022: Cañon City staple Le Petit Chablis closes
Editor’s Note: This is the Daily Record’s No. 8 story of 2022 for Fremont County. The countdown continues through New Year’s Eve. Le Petit Chablis was a beloved staple in Cañon City since Sept. 15, 1989. With retirement on the horizon, Daniel and Michelle Petit closed...
Springs Rescue Mission witnessing record occupation numbers during cold temps
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Hundreds of people in Colorado Springs will flock to shelters to keep warm during these subzero temperatures. The Colorado Springs Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the Springs Rescue Mission all opened extra-warming shelters for the homeless community. The Springs Rescue Mission now has a second warming shelter open to help hundreds of The post Springs Rescue Mission witnessing record occupation numbers during cold temps appeared first on KRDO.
Woman missing out of Pueblo found
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
Premiere dental care in southern Colorado with Integrity Dental
(SPONSORED) — A nice smile can go a long way in life, and for one local dental facility in Pueblo, Colorado, the health of your smile and the comfort of you and your family is their top priority! Integrity Dental offers all the basics of dental care and a long list of dental specialty services. Krista Witiak speaks with the owners to find out how to keep your teeth and gums healthy and happy come 2023.
High-end Bar Food and Entertainment Coming to Cripple Creek in Late Spring
Jeff Hellner, owner of the 20 Mile Tap House in Parker, plans to open the District Kitchen & Saloon in Cripple Creek by May 1.
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Colorado Springs holiday hours & closures
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Administrative and elected administrative offices in the City of Colorado Springs will be fully closed in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. The following agencies will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2: The following City entities will remain open during these holidays, […]
Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him. Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old The post Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son appeared first on KRDO.
Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23 and on Saturday, Dec. 24, due to freezing temperatures coming to the centennial state. However, the Transit Center in Pueblo only holds 25 people overnight. "We wanted The post Additional warming shelters opened at various locations in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
Ask a Stoner: Are Recreational Dispensaries Forever Dead in Colorado Springs?
Dear Stoner: After the last election, is it safe to say that Colorado Springs will never allow recreational marijuana sales?. Dear Black Lotus: Never say never with cannabis. The recreational marijuana sales measure in Colorado Springs was beaten by an almost 9 percent margin, which isn't exactly close, but there are a few reasons for hope when looking a little deeper. For starters, that 9 percent margin was fewer than 17,000 votes in an off-year election. Given that the population of Colorado Springs is currently estimated at over 500,000 and has grown by nearly 70 percent since 1992, there will likely be a lot more young people at the ballot box for future presidential elections, which draw larger, more diverse crowds of voters than midterms.
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States. A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.
Small addition to Colorado Springs' Corral Bluffs being considered
Colorado Springs parks officials are eyeing a small addition to Corral Bluffs Open Space east of the city. The 5.74 acres are an inholding of the colorful landscape that for decades has been off-limits while research of its rich paleontology continues and the parks department adds property to the public trust. Since it began collecting sales tax portions for land acquisition in 1997, the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program has grown Corral Bluffs to more than 700 acres.
Frigid temperatures temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site at Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot will be closed on Thursday due to frigid temperatures moving across Southern Colorado, Public Health announced on Wednesday. The COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. is The post Frigid temperatures temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site at Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Just 15 minutes in 15-degree weather can mean frostbite
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The frigid temperatures and icy winds coming to Southern Colorado Thursday are not just uncomfortable, they can be hazardous to your health. Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo at Centura in Colorado Springs said it only takes 15 minutes of exposure in 15-degree weather to get frostbite. Frostbite can damage your skin, in The post Just 15 minutes in 15-degree weather can mean frostbite appeared first on KRDO.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Florence City Council bumps city manager pay range to $120,000 to $150,000
FLORENCE — The Florence City Council met Monday and made an adjustment to their previously agreed-upon wage for the future city manager. Columbia ltd was obtained during the Nov. 28 meeting to formally conduct the city manager search and CEO/owner Andrew Gorgey leaped into the melee last week with a kick-off event.
Airport road shooting victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy and identified the victim of the shooting that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 17 as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Saturday, at around 4:30 a.m. police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block […]
