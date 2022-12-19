Read full article on original website
BBC
PDC World Championship: Michael van Gerwen starts with win over Lewy Williams
Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen opened his PDC World Darts Championship campaign with an emphatic second-round win over Welsh youngster Lewy Williams. The 33-year-old Dutchman lost just one leg as he beat the 20-year-old 3-0 at Alexandra Palace. Van Gerwen had an overall average of 101.84 in the match and...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Nathan Doak to start at fly-half for Ulster in Galway
Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle. Nathan Doak replaces concussed Billy Burns at fly-half as Ulster's side shows three changes for Friday's United Rugby Championship game at Connacht. Doak is normally a scrum-half but can also...
BBC
Battle of the Brits 2022: Andy Murray beats Jack Draper after Dan Evans wins opener
Venue: P&J Arena, Aberdeen Dates: Wednesday 21 December - Thursday 22 December. Coverage: Watch live coverage of Thursday's play from 12:35 GMT on the red button, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Andy Murray says there is "still great tennis" in him after rolling back the years to beat England's...
BBC
Lionesses: Can 2023 be even better for England's women after historic year?
It has been an unforgettable year for the Lionesses. Becoming European champions on home soil, qualifying for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, beating the world number one at Wembley and going an entire year unbeaten. "You can't beat that, you can only equal that," said England manager...
Erling Haaland exposes Darwin Nunez inconsistency on path to ‘legend’ status
It was the second striking shootout between superstars in the space of a few days. After Lionel Messi 2 Kylian Mbappe 3 came Erling Haaland 1 Mohamed Salah 1; the 3-2 this time referred to their respective sides’ scores. It was the immediate reminder the World Cup did not feature some of the planet’s finest forwards. Such can be the fate of players from smaller or less successful footballing nations and if this may be the last World Cup for quite some time which does not feature Haaland, Salah, affected by injury in 2018, may never play in one...
England's vibes of revival land their greatest glory yet
From Grand Prixs to viruses, via funky bowling and Nighthawks, how England overcame history in Pakistan
BBC
England in Pakistan: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum restore joy to Test cricket
It stands to reason that you are more likely to be good at something if you enjoy doing it. Going to work, doing the garden, learning the whamola. You get the idea. For a long time, the only thing less enjoyable than playing for the England Test team was watching them.
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
BBC
'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'
Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
CBS Sports
Manchester City bounce Liverpool from League Cup as post-World Cup rust was evident for both
It was a back and forth affair but the entire attack got involved as Manchester City moved to the last eight of the League Cup following a 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Thursday. It's almost like domestic soccer never left as Erling Haaland opened the scoring with an assist from Kevin de Bruyne. Liverpool wouldn't be behind for long as Fabio Carvalho found space to level the match in the first half. Sharpness wasn't there for either side as Manchester City dominated the first half but couldn't get the goals to show for it. Darwin Nunez also struggled early but made up for it by beating Aymeric Laporte to assist Mohamed Salah for the Reds's second right after City took he lead a minute into the second half.
Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Team News
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
Three things with Marnus Labuschagne: ‘It hasn’t been washed once. Literally, not once’
In our weekly interview about objects, the Australian cricket star talks about his lucky baggy green and his unofficial role as the team’s head barista
BBC
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: England's Lionesses and Sarina Wiegman win team and coach of the year
England's Lionesses have been named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year 2022, while head coach Sarina Wiegman has won Coach of the Year. Wiegman guided England to Euros victory in the summer, the nation's first major women's football trophy. England are unbeaten in 26 games since Wiegman's appointment in...
BBC
A tale of two strikers at the top of the league
While the world did not get to see the Premier League's most potent striker in Qatar, Manchester City will hope that a mid-season holiday helps Erling Haaland maintain his explosive form. With 18 goals in 13 league games and another five in four Champions League appearances, much could depend on...
Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced. Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
BBC
Relive Man City's win over Liverpool, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw
That's all for this live page on a thrilling night of football as Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Thanks for joining us and until next time, bye for now. Man City beat holders Liverpool in Carabao Cup - read the report. FT: Manchester City...
BBC
Lewis ready for career high
Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is ready for the biggest night of his career so far. With so many of Pep Guardiola's squad only just returning to training after their varying World Cup experiences, Lewis is set to be involved in Thursday's EFL Cup tie with Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.
BBC
Jon Dahl Tomasson: Blackburn Rovers sees positives in Nottingham Forest cup loss
Blackburn Rovers' younger talent will benefit from the experience of facing Premier League sides like Nottingham Forest, says boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. Rovers bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 loss to a Forest side in which seven internationals started. By contrast, Rovers named centre-back Ashley Phillips, 17,...
