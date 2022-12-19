It was a back and forth affair but the entire attack got involved as Manchester City moved to the last eight of the League Cup following a 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Thursday. It's almost like domestic soccer never left as Erling Haaland opened the scoring with an assist from Kevin de Bruyne. Liverpool wouldn't be behind for long as Fabio Carvalho found space to level the match in the first half. Sharpness wasn't there for either side as Manchester City dominated the first half but couldn't get the goals to show for it. Darwin Nunez also struggled early but made up for it by beating Aymeric Laporte to assist Mohamed Salah for the Reds's second right after City took he lead a minute into the second half.

9 HOURS AGO