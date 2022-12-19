Spotify suffered the largest service outage of 2022, according to a report from DownDetector. The website is responsible for monitoring outages across major services like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Spotify. These outages are often traced to show the impact using app data and graphs to show where problems are occurring. It’s an easy way to find out if problems are known among service providers–or if you’re having an issue local to you.

1 DAY AGO