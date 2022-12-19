Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Music News
Chartmetric Puts Its Own Spin on SiriusXM Data Tracking
One of the music industry’s best-paying platforms is now comprehensively tracked by Chartmetric. Last month, we covered Chartmetric’s sizable ‘version 2’ upgrade, which includes critical TikTok tracking capabilities. But the company’s latest addition involves a platform conceptualized when TikTok was almost unimaginable. Tucked within Chartmetric’s...
Digital Music News
Tumblr Joins Livestreaming Band Wagon with New Service
Tumblr launches livestreaming to cast a broader net in the content creator market. Microblogging platform Tumblr has launched a livestreaming solution through a partnership with The Meet Group in a push to video to gain new users and advertisers. The heavier focus on video investment comes as Tumblr tries to reinvent itself under new ownership and rival platforms like Twitter lose audiences. Tumblr mentions video game sessions, book club discussions, and Dungeons & Dragons games as potential uses for the feature.
Digital Music News
Latest Music Industry Hires: G.O.O.D. Music, JKBX, Deezer, Cosynd, Big Sync Music, 88rising, More
Here’s a recap of recent music industry hires and in-house promotions as of December 20th, 2022. If you have a job shuffle to share, we’re all ears. Send us a note to [email protected] If you’d like to post a job on our Job Board, just send us a request to [email protected] And, keep track of all the latest music industry shuffles here.
Digital Music News
Justin Bieber Nearing $200 Million Catalog Sale Agreement With Hipgnosis — Report
Hipgnosis is reportedly closing in on an approximately $200 million deal for the publishing and recorded catalogs of Justin Bieber. Rumblings of this latest song-rights play from Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Song Management and Hipgnosis Songs Capital (not to be confused with the publicly traded Hipgnosis Songs Fund) just recently came to light in a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Digital Music News
Gift Guide For Music Makers and Music Lovers
As we close out 2022, I wanted to share a handful of items that I personally got some enjoyment out of. We’re cutting it close on timing for this to be relevant, but a late gift is still a nice gesture. So, if you know someone who loves music or makes music, I hope this gift guide helps readers find some great ideas for people they care about.
Digital Music News
Spotify Had the Largest Single Outage of 2022, According to DownDetector
Spotify suffered the largest service outage of 2022, according to a report from DownDetector. The website is responsible for monitoring outages across major services like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Spotify. These outages are often traced to show the impact using app data and graphs to show where problems are occurring. It’s an easy way to find out if problems are known among service providers–or if you’re having an issue local to you.
Digital Music News
I Monster Is the Latest Act to Go Viral on TikTok — 45 Million Spotify Streams and Counting for 2005’s ‘Who Is She?’
I Monster, a Sheffield-based duo that arrived on the scene more than two decades ago, is officially the latest act to experience a significant commercial boost from a TikTok trend. Dharma Records, the longtime label of I Monster, just recently reached out to Digital Music News with a formal release...
Digital Music News
Bob Dylan on Streaming Music: ‘Everything’s Too Easy’
Bob Dylan shares his candid thoughts on streaming and how it has made music “too smooth and painless. Everything’s too easy.”. In a rare interview, the legendary Bob Dylan recently shared his stream-of-consciousness thoughts on technology and culture in the modern age and the ease of access to streaming music. The 81-year-old singer-songwriter and artist has numerous credits and awards, including 10 Grammys, an Oscar, and the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature. Most recently, he released his second book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.”
Digital Music News
Almost Famous the Musical Officially Ends in January After Just 77 Performances
‘Almost Famous,’ the musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical film, is officially ending on January 8 — after just 77 performances and 30 previews. The film-to-stage adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s semi-autobiographical foray into his early years in rock music journalism will finish its Broadway run on January 8, 2023. “Almost Famous” is the latest casualty amid Broadway shows with a high mortality rate, including “KPOP,” “Walking With Ghosts,” “A Strange Loop,” and “Aint No Mo’.” When the show closes in January, it will have played 30 preview performances and 77 performances.
Digital Music News
Facial Recognition Tech Gets Lawyer Booted from Radio City Music Hall
Facial recognition technology resulted in a lawyer being removed from a Radio City Music Hall performance. Here’s the latest. Kelly Conlon says she came to New York City with her daughter the weekend after Thanksgiving. The trip was part of a Girl Scout field trip to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. But while in line with her daughter and members of the troop, Conlon was told she couldn’t see the show by security. Madison Square Garden Entertainment identified Conlon as a lawyer.
Comments / 0