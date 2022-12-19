Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State loses pledge as 4-star DB flips to ACC program during Early Signing Period
Penn State watched a 4-star recruit flip and sign elsewhere during the Early Signing Period on Thursday. Defensive back Conrad Hussey out of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, officially signed a letter of intent with the Florida State Seminoles. Hussey originally committed to the Nittany Lions back in April of 2022. However, the star DB took an under-the-radar unofficial visit to Florida State in June.
saturdaytradition.com
Seth Lundy, Penn State PF, considered 'day-to-day' ahead of Thursday bout vs. Quinnipiac
Seth Lundy has likely been Penn State’s best offensive player this season. He’s played in all 11 games for the Nittany Lions and is averaging just under 14 points a game with a solid 6.7 rebounds to boot. At 6-foot-6, Lundy is an excellent 3-point shooter and has hit 44.2% of his attempts beyond the line this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds to 2023 recruiting class with Early Signing Period commitment from LB out of Oklahoma
Nebraska just added the Oklahoma high school linebacker Eric Fields, a 3-star recruit, adding some much-needed talent for newly hired defensive coordinator Tony White and new head coach Matt Rhule. Fields is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and played out of Ardmore. Fields also had offers from Arkansas State,...
Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs
Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
Youngstown Chaney's Jason Hewlett signs with University of Michigan
The No. 10 rated recruit in the state of Ohio is headed to the Wolverines
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions
Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
WRDW-TV
Georgia High School Association adopts 35-second shot clock
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Up until now, you haven’t heard the sound of a shot clock at a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) varsity basketball game. But that’s changing and now they’ll play like it. All GHSA varsity basketball games will require a 35-second shot clock. Cross...
University System of Georgia enrollment declines for second straight year
MACON, Ga. — Many high schoolers spend senior year choosing the place to call home for their next four years of education. However, this year The University System of Georgia (USG) noticed a pattern that shows many students may not be taking the college route at all. Howard High...
hwy.co
Explore North Georgia’s Beautiful Wine Country
You may not have considered Georgia a wine country, but maybe you should. North Georgia is home to the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a prime destination for nature lovers. Thanks to the geography of these mountain ranges, it is also home to North Georgia wine. This makes it a destination for wine lovers, too.
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
saturdaytradition.com
Local Iowa sports reporter goes viral for zany overnight coverage of blizzard
Across the U.S., large portions of the country have been bracing for a blizzard and arctic blast conditions for the week heading up to Christmas. In the midwest, much of the region received large quantities of snow across Wednesday and into Thursday. With most sports events in Iowa getting shut...
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state. So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia? GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, […]
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia
As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
fox5atlanta.com
'Daddy!': Georgia military dad surprises daughter by coming home for Christmas
CANTON, Ga. - Christmas came early for a little Georgia girl when she got a big surprise at her school. Zaria was learning in her classroom at the Goddard School of Canton when she got a surprise visitor - her dad Private First Class Mikhail Robinson, who had returned home from deployment early.
districtadministration.com
Too many students lack leaders of color. What K-12 can do about it
A racial gap in a southern state reveals one of education’s most pressing problems: Many students don’t go to schools with leaders of color. Nationally, only 22% of principals are people of color compared with 54% of students. And in Georgia, more than a third of all students—and the majority of white students—do not attend schools with even one leader of color, according to a new report by The Education Trust and New Leaders.
