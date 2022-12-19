ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State loses pledge as 4-star DB flips to ACC program during Early Signing Period

Penn State watched a 4-star recruit flip and sign elsewhere during the Early Signing Period on Thursday. Defensive back Conrad Hussey out of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, officially signed a letter of intent with the Florida State Seminoles. Hussey originally committed to the Nittany Lions back in April of 2022. However, the star DB took an under-the-radar unofficial visit to Florida State in June.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs

Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions

Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff

Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
LINCOLN, NE
WRDW-TV

Georgia High School Association adopts 35-second shot clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Up until now, you haven’t heard the sound of a shot clock at a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) varsity basketball game. But that’s changing and now they’ll play like it. All GHSA varsity basketball games will require a 35-second shot clock. Cross...
GEORGIA STATE
hwy.co

Explore North Georgia’s Beautiful Wine Country

You may not have considered Georgia a wine country, but maybe you should. North Georgia is home to the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a prime destination for nature lovers. Thanks to the geography of these mountain ranges, it is also home to North Georgia wine. This makes it a destination for wine lovers, too.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Local Iowa sports reporter goes viral for zany overnight coverage of blizzard

Across the U.S., large portions of the country have been bracing for a blizzard and arctic blast conditions for the week heading up to Christmas. In the midwest, much of the region received large quantities of snow across Wednesday and into Thursday. With most sports events in Iowa getting shut...
IOWA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state. So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia? GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia

As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
districtadministration.com

Too many students lack leaders of color. What K-12 can do about it

A racial gap in a southern state reveals one of education’s most pressing problems: Many students don’t go to schools with leaders of color. Nationally, only 22% of principals are people of color compared with 54% of students. And in Georgia, more than a third of all students—and the majority of white students—do not attend schools with even one leader of color, according to a new report by The Education Trust and New Leaders.
GEORGIA STATE

