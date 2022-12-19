Read full article on original website
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
cbs12.com
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Click10.com
Dispute leads to man being fatally shot at ex-girlfriend’s Miami Springs home
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – A dispute between three people led to a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Miami Springs, according to police. Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department, which took over the investigation from Miami Springs police, said two men and a woman were arguing at an efficiency in the 600 block of South Drive sometime before 10:35 p.m.
Click10.com
New video shows girls fleeing Pompano Beach kidnapping attempt
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred early Sunday morning in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, three juvenile females were walking home just before 1 a.m. from the 2700 block of Northeast Ninth Court when a man on a bicycle came up to them.
cw34.com
Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest. The baby's mother is being held...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor gives homeowner $50K for renovations ahead of holidays
MIAMI – It’s the season of giving and one Miami homeowner was presented with a Christmas miracle on Thursday. Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava presented Darryl Williams, of Miami, with a $50,000 check so that his home could be renovated for the holidays. “This is the biggest of...
Woman caught on video throwing monitor at ticket counter employee at MIA
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...
Carscoops
Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside
A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
Click10.com
Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard. Video taken by a neighbor of the scene shows officers and dive a team pulling a man from the water.
Click10.com
8 displaced after Deerfield Beach apartment fire
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An apartment fire in Deerfield Beach left five adults and three children displaced early Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the public housing complex off southwest Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, just south of West Hillsboro Boulevard. Firefighters say the fire...
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
Click10.com
14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
Click10.com
South Florida bakery ordered to cease operations and clean up
An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at Piment Bouk Florida Bakery Monday and ordered management to cease operations. According to state records, there was a rodent issue among other serious issues. Live larva was spotted crawling on a large bag of flour in a...
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
Click10.com
Coast Guard suspends search for 9 Cuban migrants now presumed dead
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced in a tweet Wednesday that the search for the missing 9 Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach has been suspended. According to the Coast Guard, “crews searched 2,485 miles with no signs of distress.”. The agency tweeted that...
WSVN-TV
Mother honors police officer in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today. “It says, ‘American Pride Police...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor pardons 2 pigs ahead of Christmas
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pardoned two young pigs Wednesday, giving life to the animals ahead of the Christmas holiday. “Holly” and “Jolly”, both two-month-old siblings, were spared from becoming the next holiday ham and were granted clemency by the county. The...
