Five 2023 Colorado Buffaloes recruits to watch post-early signing day
The Early Signing Period isn't quite over. It will run through Dec. 23 but it is clear that most recruits have already signed their Letters of Intent for their schools and are one step closer to enrolling. But there are still some recruits that have yet to sign and need...
sentinelcolorado.com
Football: Trio of Aurora players sign with Division I programs
AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule embracing new rivalry with Deion Sanders
Now that the biggest part of the early signing period has come and gone, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has the smallest amount of time to really reflect on his first few weeks at the helm. Among the things he reflected on Wednesday was the renewal of an old rivalry with a brand new bent.
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
News Channel Nebraska
Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado
LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
Meet Deion Sanders' first CU recruiting class
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder officially announced the first additions to Deion Sanders' recruiting class on Tuesday. The school tweeted out the signings of 22 players so far on National Signing Day, college football's early signing period that lasts from Wednesday through Friday. "Coach Prime" is...
KAKE TV
'We're planning to do something special': Dylan Edwards signs to play at Colorado
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — Derby running back Dylan Edwards is officially off to Colorado to join new head coach Deion Sanders. Edwards signed with the Buffaloes on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday at Derby High School. "I've worked very hard to get to this...
Vicari Swain Visits Colorado
While wide receiver Vicari Swain has been committed to South Carolina for months, he did visit Colorado ahead of early national signing day.
Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move
After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
washparkprofile.com
The truth behind the Sand Creek Massacre
“You see us, but you don’t know who we were.”. These are the words of Fred Mosqueda, a Southern Arapaho language and culture coordinator who spoke at the late-November opening of the new “Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” exhibit at History Colorado.
