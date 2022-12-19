AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.

AURORA, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO