Football: Trio of Aurora players sign with Division I programs

AURORA | The early National Signing Day for football players came Wednesday and some top Aurora prospects took advantage of it with private signings. Two of those came from Class 5A quarterfinalist Regis Jesuit, as linebacker Hayden Moore signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Michigan, while tight end Andrew Metzger did the same with Kansas State. Both originally committed to other Division I programs — Moore with Nebraska and Metzger with Colorado — but both ended up decommitting to chose different schools after both went through coaching changes.
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
Meet Deion Sanders' first CU recruiting class

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder officially announced the first additions to Deion Sanders' recruiting class on Tuesday. The school tweeted out the signings of 22 players so far on National Signing Day, college football's early signing period that lasts from Wednesday through Friday. "Coach Prime" is...
Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move

After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The truth behind the Sand Creek Massacre

“You see us, but you don’t know who we were.”. These are the words of Fred Mosqueda, a Southern Arapaho language and culture coordinator who spoke at the late-November opening of the new “Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” exhibit at History Colorado.
