Memphis, TN

Man detained after one shot on Lamar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
MEMPHIS, TN
Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
Person dead after overturned car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child. Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
COVINGTON, TN

