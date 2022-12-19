Read full article on original website
Man detained after one shot on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the airport area. Police responded to a shooting at Knight Arnold and Lamar around 11:20 p.m. The man was found shot and taken to Regional One. One man has been detained. According to MPD, there was also an accident at this location. […]
localmemphis.com
2 dead after shooting in Orange Mound, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on...
Two people shot to death days before Christmas, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot to death just days before Christmas on Thursday, December 22, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of McMurray Street around 11:25 a.m. in a residential neighborhood across the street from a Deluxe Inn & Suites.
2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed in a double shooting Thursday night. At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Blue Crane Lane, in Whitehaven. When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the...
Men wanted for car burglaries outside Memphis martial arts studio, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are wanted in car burglaries outside a martial arts studio in Memphis earlier this week, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the vehicle break-ins happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memphis Judo & Jiu Jitsu on Highway 64. Surveillance video showed...
Second person shot and killed near crime scene in New Chicago identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the span of three hours, two people were shot to death in Memphis’ New Chicago neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police officers were originally working a homicide in the 600 block of Wells Avenue around noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
19-year-old charged with killing West Memphis man who was found in burned-out vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is charged in Crittenden County, Arkansas in the death of a West Memphis man whose remains were found in a burned-out vehicle earlier this month. Rashad Hughes is accused of killing Frank Lacy, 31. Hughes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse […]
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
actionnews5.com
Memphis police, SCSO not to respond to crashes during snowy conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Memphis Police Department are now following the Inclement Weather Policy. Effective immediately, officers and deputies will not respond to crashes that occur during snowy and icy conditions. In the event of a crash, police and deputies advise:. Drivers...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Drivers beware: Memphis Police under inclement weather crash policy, will not respond to every crash in the snow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department announced Thursday night they are under their inclement weather policy due to the blowing snow and icy roads, and will not be responding to every crash reported until further notice. While they are working under this policy, MPD said to do the...
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday. At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead...
Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside. On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door. When her friend...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
actionnews5.com
Person dead after overturned car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
Homicide is leading cause of death for kids, data shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alarming trend: the number of kids and teens being killed. A new study shows the number of homicides for kids and teens continues to grow. This comes after the death of two teens who were gunned down while riding in a car in the Hickory Hill area this weekend.
MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught breaking into car, then striking officer while getting away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men they said were caught breaking into a car, then crashing into several other cars and striking an officer with a car door before getting away. MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about...
localmemphis.com
Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child. Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
