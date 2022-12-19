Read full article on original website
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Denham Springs Police arrest suspect in rape, kidnapping
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after an investigation by The Denham Springs Police Department. The police say a woman walking along U.S. 190 was kidnapped and sexually assaulted on Dec. 9. Through an investigation, police created a DNA profile for the suspect, who was identified as Devin Brazile. He was arrested without incident on Monday, Dec. 26 and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to the police.
Customers extinguish fire in Hammond Walmart, investigators looking for suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for your help identifying a man they believe may have intentionally set a fire in a heavily-occupied Walmart in Hammond. It happened Christmas Eve around 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart in the 2700 block of W. Thomas...
Driver arrested after crash that killed passenger, impairment suspected
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A crash on a Lafourche Parish highway Christmas night left a passenger dead and the driver injured and arrested, according to the Louisiana State Police. Just after 8 p.m., troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 308 near Marcello...
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Louisiana man sets fire inside Walmart, Fire department asking for help identifying suspect
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart. On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., the Hammond Fire Department responded...
Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
Baton Rouge expert reveals trending travel destinations for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Denella Ri’chard is a sought-after world traveler and travel expert who travels the world with her TV show, Traveling with Denella. The Baton Rouge native is home for the holidays and said there a several destination trends in 2023, such as Antarctica, Budapest and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
19-year-old in coma after trying to stop pair of thieves from robbing family business
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say two women stole from a beauty supply shop and likely put an employee in the hospital. "These two women they have no feelings for human life," Abdel Hatal said. It happened Sunday at the Diva Beauty Supply on Airline Highway. Abdel's brother Ferris...
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
Low pressure to blame for precautionary boil water advisory in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Assumption Parish is still dealing with the cold weather and what it has done to their water system. A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for residents within the parish boundaries. Assumption Parish Waterworks says that low pressure is the culprit. The advisory is...
