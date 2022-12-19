An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.

CARROLL, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO