Fort Dodge, IA

Tigers Sweep Fort Dodge in Girls and Boys Basketball

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Basketball Teams were finally back in action after a nearly 2-week hiatus due to weather. Monday night the Dodgers of Fort Dodge came to town for an inter-conference dual. Here are the Highlights from both games on News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD.
FORT DODGE, IA
Spencer’s Kline Signs With Northern Iowa

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Kaleb Kline will continue his Football career after high school as he signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday December 21st to Northern Iowa. Kline grew up a fan of the Panthers, attending games as a kid, and his parents are alums as well.
SPENCER, IA
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
SPENCER, IA
City of Estherville Approves Budget Adjustments

Estherville, IA (KICD) — It is budget time for most County and City councils, and the Estherville City Council is making some adjustments to account for their new aquatic center. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the adjustments won’t have any impact on other city projects or property taxes. She...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
STORM LAKE, IA
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
POLK CITY, IA
One dead in Iowa single-vehicle crash

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
NEVADA, IA
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
STORM LAKE, IA
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
AUBURN, IA
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
Authorities Release Details Of Thursday Morning’s Fatal Car-Semi Accident North Of Carroll

An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
CARROLL, IA
Whittemore Woman Arrested on Drug Related Warrant

West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Whittemore woman has been charged on a pair warrants that date back several months. 47-year-old Tammie Illg was taken into custody last Wednesday on the warrants charging her with felony drug diversion and dependent adult abuse dating back to October when an undisclosed incident was reported at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
WHITTEMORE, IA

