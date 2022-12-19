Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Tigers Sweep Fort Dodge in Girls and Boys Basketball
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Basketball Teams were finally back in action after a nearly 2-week hiatus due to weather. Monday night the Dodgers of Fort Dodge came to town for an inter-conference dual. Here are the Highlights from both games on News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer’s Kline Signs With Northern Iowa
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Kaleb Kline will continue his Football career after high school as he signed his Letter of Intent on Tuesday December 21st to Northern Iowa. Kline grew up a fan of the Panthers, attending games as a kid, and his parents are alums as well.
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
siouxlandnews.com
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
weareiowa.com
Parking bans, snow ordinances issued by cities ahead of major winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Most of Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting Wednesday evening through Friday night. Central Iowa is forecast to receive more than four inches of snow alongside 30-40 mph wind and sub-zero temperatures. The Local 5 Weather team anticipates most of the snow...
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Estherville Approves Budget Adjustments
Estherville, IA (KICD) — It is budget time for most County and City councils, and the Estherville City Council is making some adjustments to account for their new aquatic center. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the adjustments won’t have any impact on other city projects or property taxes. She...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
KCCI.com
One dead in Iowa single-vehicle crash
NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, according to the city of Nevada. Officers responded to the crash at about 1:40 p.m. Monday. It was reported at the intersection of Highway 30 and Sixth Street. Officers believe the driver of a...
pureoldiesspencer.com
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
Radio Iowa
Snow plows are ready but will have to be parked in white-outs
State, county and city snow plows are gassed up and ready to roll as a winter storm arrives. Hamilton County engineer Ryan Weidemann says their snow patrol is ready to tackle the roads, though the heavy snow and strong winds could create a challenge. “It looks like a good chance...
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Thursday Morning’s Fatal Car-Semi Accident North Of Carroll
An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
kicdam.com
Whittemore Woman Arrested on Drug Related Warrant
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Whittemore woman has been charged on a pair warrants that date back several months. 47-year-old Tammie Illg was taken into custody last Wednesday on the warrants charging her with felony drug diversion and dependent adult abuse dating back to October when an undisclosed incident was reported at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
Comments / 0